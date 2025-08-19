Phillies Cashed In Top Rookie for Jhoan Duran From Twins Before MLB Trade Deadline
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski laid out which areas of the roster needed upgrading ahead of the MLB trade deadline and addressed each of them with excellent additions.
To help aid their outfield mess, the team acquired Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins. The start of their bullpen revival began in free agency, with veteran David Robertson being signed. Their biggest addition was a second deal with the Twins, landing closer Jhoan Duran.
The Phillies’ most pressing need heading into the deadline was backend help for the bullpen. They were desperate for a closer with their offseason additions not panning out. Landing Duran, who fills the need in 2025 and is under team control through 2027, was the ideal addition.
The bullpen has been an issue for Philadelphia for years. Last year, they looked to have figured it out, acquiring Carlos Estevez as the finishing touch ahead of the trade deadline. But the group imploded in the playoffs.
Expectations are going to be high on Robertson and Duran to ensure that doesn’t happen again. While only money was used to bring on the veteran righty in free agency, the cost to make a deal with Minnesota was much more. To acquire the star closer, the Phillies had to part with their best rookie this season in the opinion of Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required), starting pitcher Mick Abel.
Mick Abel Was Phillies Best Rookie Performer This Year
A first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, his outlook was dimming in recent years because of lowered production in the minor leagues. He dropped out of the top 100 prospects in the 2025 preseason after a disastrous 2024 campaign in which he had a 6.46 ERA. But, he got back on track this year.
In Triple-A this year, between Lehigh Valley and St. Paul, he has been dominant. Through 16 starts and 89.1 innings pitched, he has an impressive 2.22 ERA with 104 strikeouts. His production with Philadelphia’s affiliate was good enough to get him a look at the Major League level.
That bounceback and reaching the MLB made Abel the centerpiece of a trade, along with top catching prospect Eduardo Tait, to help the Phillies fill the biggest hole on their roster. Given how deep their starting pitching depth is, it was smart to dip into a strength to fix a weakness. Their outlook this season has certainly been improved with the addition of Duran.
Alas, with Zack Wheeler unexpectedly going on the injured list, having Abel as an insurance policy would make some people more comfortable within the organization. Especially with Aaron Nola getting rocked by the Washington Nationals in his return and Ranger Suarez working through a rough patch. But, there is still plenty of starting pitching to rely on.
Cristopher Sanchez is every bit an ace. Taijuan Walker has stepped up despite his yo-yoing role. Jesus Luzardo has been unhittable at points. Don’t forget the top pitching prospect, Andrew Painter, who is generating some impressive under-the-hood numbers even with an underwhelming ERA. Abel was a luxury for Philadelphia that they turned into a star closer.