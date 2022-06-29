Donny Sands Logs Four Hits, Continues Strong Season for Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Phillies made a few sneakily strong trades at the Rule 5 deadline this past winter, acquiring fan-favorite Garrett Stubbs in exchange for 2021 tenth-round pick Logan Cerny, as well as acquiring right-hander Nick Nelson and catcher Donny Sands in exchange for lefty Joel Valdez and infielder T.J. Rumfield.

Stubbs has ascended to become one of the better backup backstops in the majors, while Nick Nelson has pitched strong, meaningful innings at the MLB level for the Phillies. But Donny Sands, the only non-MLB piece of those deals, is probably having the best season out of any of the three.

Sands, who was only recently activated after a lengthy stint on the injured list, is off to a scorching start with the Phillies organization. After a four-hit performance on Tuesday, the catcher is hitting .356/.487/.471, alongside 24 walks to 19 strikeouts in Triple-A. He has proven to be a very difficult guy to get out, and has flashed some power as well.

Granted, Sands has seen just 97 at-bats this year thanks to his aforementioned long stay on the IL, but the start he is off to signals good things to come for the 26-year-old, who was a late bloomer in the Yankees organization.

There were a few other noteworthy performances around Philadelphia’s system, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm on Tuesday, June 28.

Other top stories:

Triple-A: After Tuesday's Homer, Darick Hall Gets the Call

After demolishing a game-tying home run on Tuesday, Darick Hall was informed that he'd be headed to Philadelphia to join the Phillies' big league club.

The lefty slugger has 20 long balls on the year, and will look to aid the team against right-handed pitchers as a bench bat with some extra thump. Hall is hitting .311/.390/.656 against righties this year, and has historically been better against them in his career.

Major congratulations are in order for Darick, who is finally realizing a long-deserved dream.

Double-A: O'Hoppe Out of Lineup Again

The top position player prospect in the system and a sure-to-be talked about piece prior to the July trade deadline, Logan O'Hoppe hasn't seen in-game action since June 24.

This is slightly alarming, but no reason has been given for the catcher's absence. The Phillies, who are sure to be very active during trade season, could be taking it easy on the prospect, but O'Hoppe was riding a bit of a skid during the month of June.

Hopefully all is well, and he hops back into the lineup at some point this week.

High-A: Casey Martin Continues Hot Streak

Something might have clicked with the Phillies' third round pick from 2020.

Widely viewed as a first-round talent, Casey Martin fell to the Phillies at the 87th overall pick in 2020 because of monetary and swing-and-miss concerns. Said concerns have been realized in his two years within the Phillies organization, as Martin has struck out 179 times in 162 games.

However, just recently, Martin seems to have figured something out. The infielder is 10-for-32 across his last eight games, and has managed four extra-base hits in that span, including two home runs, and just six strikeouts.

Martin has a dynamic toolset, and because of that is always a good candidate for a breakout. Could this be the start of one for the 23 year-old?

Single-A: Clearwater Game Rolled by Lightning Delay

Clearwater was halted in the middle of a comeback on Tuesday, as Mother Nature had other plans.

The Threshers, down 5-0, scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to be stopped in their tracks by lightning, which would eventually cancel their remaining four innings, and with it their hopes for a come-from-behind win.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Syracuse Mets: L 4-5

LHP Cristopher Sánchez - 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K

LHP Jace Fry - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Somerset Patriots: W 3-2

RHP Noah Skirrow - 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

RHP Francisco Morales - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 2-4

RHP Matt Russell - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: L 4-5

C Andrick Nava - 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI

INF Kendall Simmons - 1-for-3

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!