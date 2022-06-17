Scott Kingery Blasts Solo Shot in Lehigh Valley Loss

It was a tumultuous journey back from rehab for Philadelphia Phillies' ex-prospect Scott Kingery. He's struggled at the outset of re-joining the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, striking out 28 times in his first 20 games, while walking just ten times.

However, Kingery has begun showing some flashes of his old self of late. While he's struck out seven times in his last seven games, he's also tracked six hits, including a home run and a double in Thursday's game.

This particular home run was well struck, and got out of the park in a hurry. Perhaps it is a sign of good things to come for the 28-year-old, as he fights his way back to the majors.

There were plenty of other solid individual performances to highlight from Thursday's action, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Mickey Moniak continues strong rehab start

Since his demotion earlier this week, Moniak has done nothing but thrive at the Triple-A level. Thursday's game was no different, as he smashed a double and walked twice in the Iron Pigs' loss.

In his first three games, the center fielder is 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, and two walks to two strikeouts.

Moniak wasn't exactly given the most opportunity at the major league level, and will likely make his way back eventually. For now, he'll continue to work on cutting down his swing-and-miss troubles with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate.

Double-A: Vito Friscia off to quiet but solid start to career

The Phillies may have found themselves a gem in the 40th round of the 2019 draft.

Vito Friscia was the 1,200th overall pick in 2019. He plays a multitude of positions, but is listed at catcher, where he serves a solid receiver and framer.

His primary selling point, however, resides in his ability to get on base. Across his first three minor league seasons, Friscia has posted a .383 on-base percentage, alongside a .434 slugging percentage.

He's not going to be a star, but finding anything of substance in the final round of the MLB Draft is always a win. Friscia has more than a chance at developing into a decent depth option for the Phillies, especially given his utility.

High-A: Johan Rojas remains perfect, stealing 31st bag

He can not be stopped. Rojas stole his 31st uncontested base on Thursday, a truly remarkable feat, that paints a picture of just how valuable of a player he could become.

Rojas has really begun to heat up. In fourteen games in June, the center fielder is hitting .340 with a .500 slugging percentage.

If he can manage to sustain this success, Rojas will easily salvage what began as a rough season offensively for him. With his plus-glove, plus-speed, and firecracker mentality, the 21-year-old could have a major impact on the Phillies franchise in the future.

Single-A: Marcus Lee Sang continues power surge

Marcus Lee Sang isn't having his best month statistically, but he's certainly hitting for power.

The 21-year-old has upped his home run season total by 150% in the fourteen games he's played in the month of June. In April and May, the outfielder hit just two home runs. Halfway through June, he has three.

The youngster is having a solid season, hitting .254 with a .725 OPS, but there's some real potential hidden in Lee Sang. Despite his currently raw toolset, he has the potential to develop five solid tools.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Buffalo Bisons: L 2-3

OF Mickey Moniak - 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, K

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Portland Sea Dogs: W 7-2

C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-4, R, 3 K

C Jack Conley - 2-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBI

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: W 10-4

OF Ethan Wilson - 1-for-3, 3 RBI, BB

C Herbert Iser - 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Palm Beach Cardinals: L 5-7

C Arturo De Freitas - 2-for-6, HR, R, RBI, 2 K

C Andrick Nava - 2-for-5, RBI, K

