Lehigh Valley IronPigs Score 26 Runs in Big Weekend

The Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate had themselves a pretty good weekend.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs mashed 26 runs across three games this weekend, outscoring the opposing Norfolk Tides by a whopping 26-15 score. The IronPigs did manage to drop a single game, but persisted nonetheless thanks to major contributions from guys like Mickey Moniak, Dustin Peterson, and most of all, utility man Dalton Guthrie, who logged seven hits between the three-game set.

Pigs' pitchers impressed as well, as Kent Emanuel, currently on a MLB rehab assignment, tossed four solid innings without allowing a single earned run. Bailey Falter also managed six one-hit innings, continuing his remarkable Triple-A campaign.

There were a slew of other exciting performances this weekend as well, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm this past weekend of June 24-26.

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Dalton Guthrie has monster weekend

If you want to talk about intriguing bats in the Phillies system, look no further than Dalton Guthrie.

The utility man was off to a hot start early on this season, but missed some time due to injury and has since slumped. This weekend, however, was likely one of the best of his minor league career. Guthrie logged seven hits, including two home runs, and drove in eight runs while scoring six of his own. He ended Sunday's game hitting .283 alongside a .763 OPS, two respectable totals.

Not only is Guthrie able to play all over the diamond, but he sports a solid contact tool, which he's recently begun to really embrace. He doesn't walk often, but doesn't whiff too much either, making for an interesting contact-first profile.

At 26-years-old, the sixth round pick from 2017 is still vying for his shot to crack the MLB roster, and that's certainly not something that's out of the question given the season he's having.

Double-A: O'Hoppe misses final two games of weekend

One of the most talked about prospects in the Phillies' system, Logan O'Hoppe, missed the final two games of Reading's series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this weekend.

The reason for his absence is unknown at the moment. Perhaps the Phillies are simply being extra careful with the catcher, who is sure to come up often in significant trade conversations this July.

The third-ranked prospect in the Phillies' system has been on a bit of a skid in June, hitting just .227 on the month. That said, he's still reaching base frequently, and is slugging at a .530 clip. If that's what you'd call a "skid," that's pretty impressive.

Here's hoping the top catching prospect finds his way back into the Reading lineup soon.

High-A: Mick Abel dazzles versus Cyclones

The Phillies' top prospect had himself a night this past Friday, as he spun 6.1 innings of four-hit ball versus Brooklyn, allowing just two earned runs and walking one, while striking out six.

Abel's season may not look all that fancy on paper, but the 20-year-old is pitching far above his age-level, and doing so with an impressive amount of confidence. In 55.1 innings this year, he's struck out 69 batters, while walking just 19.

The best part? The youngster is healthy, and will look to continue to log meaningful innings this year, getting better with every pitch.

Single-A: Rodolfo Sanchez continues intriguing season

Acquired when the Phillies shipped Edgar Garcia to the Rays in the 2020 season, Rodolfo Sanchez has been converted to a relief role full-time, and he is thriving.

The 22-year-old features a three-pitch mix, though he looks to be working primarily fastball/slider in his new role. In 31.0 innings this year, the righty has managed to fan 43 batters, working his way to a 1.74 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .181 against him, but he has allowed his fair share of free passes.

If he can manage to continue on this path, Sanchez may very well work his way to a promotion.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Norfolk Tides: W 10-4, W 9-1, L 10-7

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 7-for-13, 2 HR, 2 2B, 6 R, 5 RBI, BB, K

LHP Bailey Falter - 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: W 2-0, L 11-0, L 6-7

LHP Ethan Lindow - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-10, R, 3 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 1-2, W 6-2, L 3-2

RHP Ben Brown - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

OF Johan Rojas - 3-for-10, HR, R, RBI, 2 BB

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 4-3

LHP Jordi Martinez - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K

INF Kendall Simmons - 3-for-11, HR, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!