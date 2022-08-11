Falter Twirls Spectacular Start for IronPigs

Bailey Falter hasn't gotten off to the greatest of starts to his major league career, but his time in Triple-A this year has been nothing short of remarkable.

The 25-year-old lefty spun six innings of one-hit ball on Wednesday night, accompanied by eight strikeouts. In 47 innings at the Triple-A level this year, Falter has allowed just ten runs, alongside a 0.66 WHIP and a .157 opponent average. He's fanned 49 batters in that span, and walked only six.

For someone who's bounced back-and-forth between the majors and minors this season, Falter hasn't showed any break in composure, and has dominated upper-level minor league hitters.

Falter will find his landing spot eventually, whether that's the starting rotation or bullpen, but there is no doubt that the deceptive southpaw is a pitcher of Major League quality.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Muzziotti Begins Triple-A Career with Two-Game Hit Streak

After his Double-A stint was racked with interruptions, like his early season call-up and an injury, Simon Muzziotti amassed 14 hits in one week, earning himself a call to the IronPigs.

Since then, the 23 year old has two hits in his first two games, and will look to do further damage against Triple-A pitching in the coming weeks.

Something always seems to get in the way of Muzziotti playing a full season, but now that he's reached the highest level of the minors, he'll only need to worry about staying healthy.

He's taken some big steps forward this season, and is an exciting name to watch as he was recently promoted to the ninth-best prospect in the Phillies' farm system, per Baseball America.

Double-A: Miller Tosses Two Strong Innings

Erik Miller is the Phillies' most promising left-handed pitching prospect, and perhaps their most promising relief prospect in general.

He furthered that case on Wednesday, tossing two scoreless inning for Reading, striking out two, walking one, and allowing two hits.

Miller's primary concern is staying healthy, and well as honing in on his command. If he can do that, his arsenal should play well at the MLB level.

High-A: Rafael Marcano Dazzles Grasshoppers

A solid 2021 season put his name on the map, but Rafael Marcano hasn't been his best in 2022.

He picked up right where he left off in Clearwater to start the year, but has scuffled since joining Jersey Shore. In 25.1 innings of work, he's allowed 17 earned runs.

However, he's held opponents to a .232 average, meaning that much of the young lefty's struggles have come via his tendency to allow free passes, illustrated by his 14 walks in that span.

Still, Marcano was fabulous on Wednesday, tossing five innings of two-hit baseball, walking one and striking out five.

Single-A: Hao-Yu Lee Re-Finds Form, Lashes Three Hits

He hasn't been exactly himself since he returned from injury, but Hao-Yu Lee dashed any concerns on Wednesday, he slapped three hits including a double in the Thresher's bout versus the St. Lucie Mets.

The 19-year-old's sheer knack for contact has proven beyond impressive, and has catapulted him into the conversation among the top prospects in the system.

There isn't much time left in the minor league season but one would think that, should he continue to post solid results, the youngster will begin this 2023 season with the BlueClaws.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Charlotte Knights: L 1-2

UTIL Scott Kingery - 2-for-4, 2B, R, K

RHP Sam Coonrod - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Harrisburg Senators: L 2-8

OF Johan Rojas - 0-for-5, K

C Vito Friscia - 2-for-3, 2B, BB, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers: W 4-1

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, K

RHP Albertus Barber - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: W 5-2

INF Alexeis Azuaje - 3-for-5, 3B, 2 R

C Caleb Ricketts - 0-for-2, BB, K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!