Philadelphia Phillies Mickey Moniak Continues Strong Triple-A Start

When Mickey Moniak shocked the Philadelphia Phillies fanbase with a terrific spring campaign, the last thing anybody wanted to see was the young center fielder be demoted. Unfortunately, that exact situation transpired on June 14.

However, since that demotion, Moniak has torn the cover off of the ball in Lehigh Valley. On Thursday night, the 24 year-old slammed a double and a long home run to dead center, adding to his already impressive totals at Triple-A.

In nine games since rejoining the Iron Pigs, Moniak has logged three doubles and three home runs, totaling a .605 slugging percentage. However, the young lefty is still grappling with some swing-and-miss issues, which show in his nine strikeouts across those same nine games.

Still, if he can continue to show out, perhaps he'll attain another call up. Phillies center fielders at the major league level have been unimpressive to say the least.

As for the rest of the Phillies affiliates, here's everything you missed from around the Phillies farm on Thursday, June 23.

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Mark Appel Continues to Roll

No reliever in the Phillies' upper minors has been as impressive as Mark Appel. The righty tossed another scoreless inning on Thursday night, with zeros across the board, and one strikeout.

He has been spectacular for the Iron Pigs, and should get a look at the major league level someday in the near future.

Double-A: Francisco Morales has Awkward Outing

Francisco Morales is among the Phillies' most talented relief prospects, but went on a spiral recently which earned him a demotion back to Double-A Reading.

On Thursday night, the righty tossed two innings, striking out five and allowing no hits, but somehow still let a run cross the plate thanks to two walks and two wild pitches.

He is an immensely talented arm, but Morales has some control kinks to work out before he's ready for the bigs.

High-A: Johan Rojas Logs Two Hits, Keeps Strong June Alive

Johan Rojas got off to a tough start in his 2022 season, but he has really begun to put things together in June.

He's slashing .301/.342/.411 this month, alongside nine stolen bases. Strikeouts remain an issue for the dynamic center fielder, but his plus glove, plus speed, and exciting offensive toolset give reason to believe he's closer to this player than the one that struggled in the early goings of 2022.

Single-A: Donny Sands Working Back to Triple-A

Among the more exciting catching prospects in the Phillies system (and there are quite a few of them) Donny Sands is steadily working his way back to Lehigh Valley.

After slugging a home run in his performance on Wednesday, the 26 year-old catcher launched a double yesterday, ticking his rehab average up to .300, alongside a strong 1.064 OPS.

Sands is obviously playing well under his skill level in Clearwater, but it is encouraging to see his strong start carry over from his lengthy IL stint.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Norfolk Tides: W 7-6

1B Darick Hall - 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB

LHP Michael Plassmeyer - 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: L 4-5

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-4, R, 2 K

RHP Colton Eastman - 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 1-3

RHP Cristian Hernandez - 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

RHP Carlo Reyes - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 4-3

LHP Gabriel Yanez - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

LHP Gabriel Cotto - 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 2 K

