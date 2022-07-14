Maton Lashes Four Hits in Rehab Bout

The Philadelphia Phillies' infield depth at the major league level has been ravaged by injury. Luckily, it looks like one of the team's more prominent infield prospects is making his way closer to a return.

Nick Maton mounted a four-hit effort with Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, including a double and three singles. The 25 year-old has taken significant steps forward this year in driving the baseball, making better use of his gap power. In 47 games with the IronPigs in 2022, Maton has recorded 23 extra-base hits, and further improved his walk-to-strikeout ratio.

Given the limited options the Phillies have up the middle right now, Maton should project to be a starter in the Phillies lineup once he returns. While Bryson Stott has thrived of late, Didi Gregorius has been terribly underwhelming this season, and an argument can certainly be made that Maton should see the field over the struggling shortstop.

There were many more individual performances worth highlighting from Tuesday and Wednesday's action, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Another Stellar Start for Falter

While he's been relatively unable to translate it to the big league level, Bailey Falter has been near unhittable in Triple-A.

The fascinating lefty tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball on Wednesday, and struck out five. His season totals are strong, as he boasts a 1.56 ERA across 34.2 innings, alongside 38 strikeouts, but Falter has also managed to hold hitters to an otherworldly .161 batting average, and has walked just three batters.

Falter certainly has what it takes to be a major league pitcher, but has yet to truly carry his success to the next level. Perhaps, eventually, he might be better suited out of the bullpen in a long-relief role.

Double-A: Finally Feeling Better, O'Hoppe Gets Hot

Prior to his long bout with a non-COVID illness, Logan O'Hoppe had began to show some signs of scuffling. While his slugging numbers stayed strong, his average and on-base totals began to slowly sink.

That's all a thing of the past now, as O'Hoppe has now recorded a hit in each of his last five games, including a combined three on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 22 year-old catcher is having a truly magnificent 2022 season, slashing .281/.396/.522, alongside 14 home runs and 34 walks to 45 strikeouts.

High-A: BlueClaws Rained Out, Lose Power in Consecutive Nights

Thanks to Mother Nature, The BlueClaws didn't play on Tuesday night, but it was a man-made misstep that suspended their game in the sixth inning on Wednesday.

The BlueClaws were up 6-3 at the time of the game's suspension, and it looks like they'll attempt to resume play at some point in the near future, as no decision was handed out.

Single-A: Marcus Lee Sang may be Clearwater's Most Promising Bat

When the Phillies drafted Marcus Lee Sang in the 11th round of the 2019 draft, he was a project. He touted exciting underlying tools, but was as raw as they come.

Recently however, Lee Sang has begun to take a step forward. He's had a solid month of July, slashing .308/.400/.487, and has begun to mature in his approach. He posted a 3-for-3 day on Tuesday with a double and two singles.

Strikeouts are still a problem for the 21 year-old but, until teammates Hao-Yu Lee and Jadiel Sanchez return, Lee Sang might just be Clearwater's most promising bat.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Charlotte Knights: L 2-5, L 1-3

C Donny Sands - 3-for-8, R, BB, K

LHP Jojo Romero - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats: W 7-0, W 6-0

OF Johan Rojas - 2-for-8, 2 R, K

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 4-for-8, 2B, 2 R, RBI, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: PPD, ND

Clearwater Threshers vs. Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels: L 2-6, L 5-9

RHP Tristan Garnett - 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

RHP Brett Schulze - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

