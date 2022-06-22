Mickey Moniak, Scott Kingery, Darick Hall Homer in Pigs' Win

Three of the Philadelphia Phillies' big names that are working in Triple-A all homered on Tuesday night. Mickey Moniak, Scott Kingery, and Darick Hall all played a big part in the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs' comeback win over the Norfolk Tides.

For Moniak, it was his second home run since his reassignment to Lehigh Valley. He boasts a solid .807 OPS through his first seven games there.

For Hall, it was his league-leading 18th, and third in two days. He has really begun to reignite since slowing slightly in June.

For Kingery, it was his third, but the infielder has begun to look a lot more confident at the plate of late.

There were multiple other performances worth highlighting, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies farm on Tuesday, June 21:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Appel continues strong campaign

All signs have begun to point positively for Mark Appel's chances at the big league level.

He worked the Iron Pigs out of a jam in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, and proceeded to pitch a scoreless eighth, solidifying the win for Lehigh Valley.

While he still has yet to work in back-to-back innings, the former first-overall pick has now tossed 27 strong innings, striking out 23 and walking just eight batters.

With names like Jeurys Familia struggling desperately at the MLB level, you have to wonder when the "right time" will be for Appel.

Double-A: Jhailyn Ortiz homers off of Max Scherzer

Yes, you read that right.

The Phillies' major signing out of the Dominican Republic in 2015 took one of the best pitchers in baseball deep on Tuesday night. It was part of a two-hit day for the outfielder.

Ortiz is having a very hot-and-cold season, but he's still managing a .746 OPS, and the home run was his eleventh on the season.

High-A: Another impressive BlueClaws starter spins solid performance

Matt Russell, who the Phillies signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 MLB Draft, has had some buzz surrounding him early on in his Phillies career.

He spun a solid start on Tuesday, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks, striking out three.

He's allowed a combined two runs over his last two starts, and is getting comfortable after being aggressively promoted to High-A this season.

Single-A: Tommy McCollum continues strong start

Another Phillies undrafted free agent signee is off to a strong start on the 2022 season.

The Phillies signed Tommy McCollum following the 2021 MLB Draft, and he has immediately had a strong impact with Clearwater.

The righty has fanned 49 batters across 28.2 innings of work, including five across two scoreless innings on Tuesday night.

Per reports, his fastball sits in the 94-96 range but can touch upper 90s, and he boasts an impressive split-change.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Norfolk Tides: W 10-7

OF Mickey Moniak - 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI

1B Darick Hall - 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: W 7-6

C Logan O'Hoppe - 0-for-5, 2 K

C Vito Friscia - 2-for-4, 2 2B, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 3-4

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

1B Rixon Wingrove - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 3-2

C Donny Sands - 1-for-3, RBI, BB

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 1-for-2, 2 BB, K

