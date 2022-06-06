Philadelphia Phillies Rookie League Affiliates Release Rosters

Skip to main content
Phillies Rookie League Affiliates Release Rosters

The Philadelphia Phillies Rookie-league affiliates announced their rosters when the season began on Monday.

It's that time of year for you minor league baseball lovers! Starting Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies final three MiLB affiliates will begin play in the Dominican Republic and on the Florida Coast.

The Florida Coast League and Dominican Summer League both begin their seasons, and with that announcement, the Phillies released the rosters for all three of their Rookie-level clubs.

In the DSL, Phillies minor leaguers are placed on either Phillies Red or Phillies White. If those names sounds like something from a Little League, then you're not that far off. These leagues are almost entirely instructional and play just 55 games in a season.

That said, it's a fantastic way to make sure these young players get access to competitive baseball and play against other professionals, something many of these players have lacked to this point in their career.

The two DSL teams are headlined by new international signee William Bergolla Jr, signed for $2.2 million in Jan. 2022.

In the FCL, the rosters feature some interesting international players, like Lou Helmig of Germany and Nikau-Pouaka-Grego, an Aussie with roots in New Zealand. The FCL roster also features Wilson Valdez Jr., son of Phillies utility-man legend Wilson Valdez.

In ironic fashion, the young Dominican recently made the switch from middle infield to pitcher at age 22. Perhaps one day he'll follow in his father's footsteps and win meaningful games for the Phillies from the mound.

