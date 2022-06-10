Philadelphia Phillies Affiliate Clubs Outscored by 25 Runs on Thursday

On a typical day, below this opening paragraph, there would be a Philadelphia Phillies 'Minor League Recap' ready to be digested. Prospects ready to be fawned over. Minor league baseball set to be enjoyed.

Thursday was not a typical day.

The Phillies minor league affiliate clubs were outscored by 25 runs on Thursday. As a whole, they mustered a grand total of 12 hits.

Lehigh Valley fell by a score of 12-3. Reading, who tossed a bullpen game, were shockingly able to hold the Altoona Curve scoreless, and scored one run in the bottom of the ninth to win it. The Blue Claws tacked together four hits, and conversely allowed 15 runs. Worst of all: the Threshers were no-hit by Quinn Priester and the Bradenton Marauders bullpen.

It was a miserable day to be a fan of the Phillies minor league system. Therefore, in lieu of top stories, notable performances, and the like (seeing as there were none, really) here are the most disappointing things that happened at each level of the Phillies' farm system from Thursday, June 9th.

Triple-A: Francisco Morales walks four, fails to record an out:

Unfortunately, one of the Phillies' most promising relief arms was relegated to mop-up duty last night, and he did not handle it well.

Francisco Morales came into the game with the Iron Pigs down 8-3, and walked four of the five batters he faced, allowing a run-scoring single to his final batter. He left the game without recording an out, and his Triple-A ERA ballooned to 6.14 after two inherited runners came around to score after Jakob Hernandez relieved him. Not exactly what folks wanted to see from one of the Phillies go-to stashed arms.

Double-A: O'Hoppe goes cold, strikes out twice:

Logan O'Hoppe has had a pretty unbelievable 2022 campaign, but he picked the wrong night to go ice cold.

The entirety of the Reading lineup mustered just four hits on Thursday night, all of them singles. Luckily, the team managed to string together two singles straight, and walked off on a wild pitch by pitcher J.C. Flowers. Naturally, no Reading batter was awarded an RBI, so it was a earned run-less win for the Fightin' Phils.

High-A: Days after being labeled a 'Super Staff,' BlueClaws pitching allows 15 runs:

Cristian Hernandez and the BlueClaws pitching staff had an abysmal night, allowing 15 runs on 14 hits.

Their offense also only managed four hits, one of which was a home run via Uziel Viloria, which accounted for Jersey Shore's lone instance of scoring of the night.

Single A: Threshers get no-hit:

The Clearwater Threshers suffered at the hands of the Braden Marauders pitching staff, recording zero hits and losing by a score of 3-0.

The single, solitary positive to come out of this contest was that Kent Emmanuel and Ryan Sherriff managed to toss scoreless rehab debuts. Emanuel cruised through three scoreless innings, striking out three, while Sherriff struck out the side in his appearance, allowing a singular hit.

It goes without saying, but Thursday was a beyond disappointing night from a Phillies system that, by all accounts, is on the upswing.

