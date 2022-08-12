Emanuel Stuns Charlotte in IronPigs Start

When the Philadelphia Phillies claimed Kent Emanuel off of waivers from the Houston Astros, it came with the intention of bolstering their starting pitching depth. They have done just that, as he, Bailey Falter, and Cristopher Sanchez have been solid with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs this season.

Emanuel tossed seven spectacular innings on Thursday, allowing just four hits, walking none, and striking out eight.

The 30 year old southpaw has yet to appear in a game for the big league club, but has dominated Triple-A, posting a 2.19 ERA in 37 innings, striking out 32 and walking just four batters.

It will be interesting to see what direction the Phillies decide to go with Emanuel now that they've entered the latter half of the season. The numbers have at the very least warranted some attention.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Sam Coonrod Continues to Work Back to Majors

After he was one of the Phillies' most reliable bullpen arms in 2021, Sam Coonrod has faced a difficult road back to the Majors.

The hard-throwing righty endured a right shoulder strain in late March, and has been out of commission ever since. During his current rehab stint, in seven innings with Lehigh Valley, Coonrod has struck out just three batters, and walked four. He has not looked quite right.

Still, it's reassuring for the Phillies to know that they have a reliable arm stockpiled, either in case of emergency, or to welcome back to the club once rosters expand.

Double-A: De La Cruz Belts First Double-A Homer

There have always been concerns about Carlos De La Cruz' hit tool, but boy can he punish a baseball.

The six-foot-eight goliath of an outfielder tallied two hits in Thursday's game, including his first home run since joining Reading.

Because of his height, there are a litany of holes in the 22-year-old's swing, and he doesn't boast the best eye, but he's had a strong season across two levels. His career will be one to watch, as any prospect of his physical, and figurative, stature is always going to be fascinating to follow.

High-A: Marcus Lee Sang Continues Hot Start With BlueClaws

After an encouraging campaign with Clearwater, Marcus Lee Sang is off to a hot start in High-A. He continued that torrid pace on Thursday, launching a home run as part of a two-hit day.

Through his first eight games with Jersey Shore, the 21 year old has mashed three home runs, and a total of five extra-base hits in that span. Thus far, he's hitting .344 with a 1.088 OPS.

Lee Sang is getting better with every day that goes by, and has the potential to develop five average, or above-average, tools in the future.

Single-A: Thursday Brings Another Two Hits for Hao-Yu Lee

The Phillies most promising young hitting prospect is heating back up. Over his last four games he's lashed eight hits, though the majority have been singles.

Lee has finally righted the ship post-injury in August, slashing .370/.485/.407 this month with four walks to eight strikeouts.

Evaluators have been exceedingly impressed with the 19-year-old's maturity at the plate, as well as his keen bat-to-ball skills. He will surely make his way to the next level, if not before the end of the season, then at the start of 2023.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Charlotte Knights: L 2-3

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 0-for-2, 2 BB

INF Will Toffey - 2-for-4

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Harrisburg Senators: W 3-1

LHP Ethan Lindow - 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

OF Johan Rojas - 0-for-3, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers: L 3-6

INF Kendall Simmons - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI

RHP Kyle Glogoski - 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: W 6-5

INF Alexeis Azuaje - 1-for-3, BB

C Caleb Ricketts - 2-for-5, R

