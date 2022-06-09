Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Another O'Homer for O'Hoppe

Another day, another win for the Philadelphia Phillies big club, and it wasn't such a bad day for their minor league affiliates either!

Two double headers took place with Reading and Jersey Shore, and Phillies teams took home five out of six possible wins last night.

There are a bunch of individual performances to highlight, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies farm on June 8.

Top Stories:

Triple-A: Mark Appel, Francisco Morales haven't pitched in five days

As was first brought up by Mitch Rupert, it's rather strange that the Iron Pigs didn't turn to either Mark Appel or Francisco Morales to save a close 4-2 win last night. Could this mean their names might be in play for MLB call-ups sometime in the near future?

Appel, 30, is off to an exceptional start to his 2022 campaign. Since shifting to the bullpen full-time, he's posted a 2.01 ERA across 22.1 innings of work. Most importantly, he's walked just six batters.

Morales has already seen the majors this year, but was heavily underutilized. Perhaps things will shake out differently in his next spin with the big club, as the team is now under the watch of Rob Thomson.

Double-A: Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

There aren't enough words in the English language to properly praise Logan O'Hoppe anymore. He's in the midst of an unbelievable season.

He's hitting .304 with a 1.016 OPS, alongside some excellent defense behind the plate. He struck his twelfth home run of the season in Reading's game two win over the Altoona Curve.

It's hard not to be excited when a catcher shows this amount of offensive promise.

High-A: RHP Griff McGarry - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K

The BlueClaws rotation strikes again. Griff McGarry is finally starting to settle in.

Not only did he turn in his best start of the season on Wednesday night, but he also managed to break the webbing of his catcher's glove with a 97 mile-per-hour fastball.

McGarry easily boasts the nastiest stuff in the Phillies organization, and is undoubtably a premium talent. If he can continue to make progress with his control, the Phillies will have a pretty special arm on their hands.

Single-A: LHP Gabriel Cotto - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Armed with a filthy slider, Gabriel Cotto has turned in a very impressive 2022 campaign thus far.

He's allowed three or less earned runs in eight of his nine starts this season, though he has struggled with efficiency. He's walked 17 hitters in 38 innings of work. That said, he's also struck out 44 batters, and has been far better than his 4.26 ERA would suggest. He's held batters to a .201 average on the year.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers: W 4-2

LHP José Alvarado - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

C Rafael Marchan - 2-for-3, 2B, R, BB

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Altoona Curve (DH): L 0-4, W 6-1

RHP James McArthur - 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 K

LHP Erik Miller - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 2-1, W 2-1

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 2-for-6, HR, R, RBI, 3 K

OF Ethan Wilson - 2-for-5, 2B, BB

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: W 4-2

INF Kendall Simmons - 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 2-for-3, 2 R, BB

