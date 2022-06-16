Phillies Prospect Griff McGarry Twirls Ten Punchouts

The Philadelphia Phillies possess a pitching prospect that boasts what is perhaps some of the nastiest stuff in all of Minor League Baseball.

Griff McGarry continues to strike batters out at a torrid pace. Through 35.1 innings in 2022, the righty has K'd 58 batters. However, with great stuff comes great responsibility, and McGarry has let his control issues get the better of him often this season, walking 18 batters in that same span.

The Phillies envision him moving through the system quickly. Even as he was building back from an injury he sustained in the spring, they aggressively promoted him to High-A Jersey Shore, where he has begun to settle in.

He spun a 10 punch-out gem on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk across six innings of work.

There were multiple other prospects in the Phillies system who showed out on Wednesday, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Rafael Marchan Continues Strong Rehab Showing

The Phillies are suffering from a grand problem: they are running out of places to play their strong system-wide catching depth.

Garrett Stubbs has been a savior for the Phillies at the major league level. Donnie Sands, while hurt, was off to an immense start to the season with Triple-A. Logan O'Hoppe is, well, Logan O'Hoppe, and now Rafael Marchan has resurfaced with a bang.

He hit his second ever MiLB home run on Wednesday, alongside a double, rounding out his two-hit day. He's hitting .262 alongside an .891 OPS in Lehigh Valley.

He was a popular name on the trade market not too long ago, and seems to be doing well to rebuild his stock here in 2022.

Double-A: James McArthur Misses Bats, but Continues to Fill Bases

All six-foot-seven of James McArthur screams promise. He boasts a plus breaking ball that pairs well with his mid-to-upper 90's velocity fastball. It's after that where things begin to get murky.

McArthur has struggled with his control this season, and has issued far too many free passes. He's missing bats, but is often punished for the amount of baserunners he allows. In typical McArthurian fashion, he tossed 6.1 solid innings, but allowed seven hits, walked three, and struck out seven. All three of his runs allowed, funnily enough, came via the solo home run.

Still, the Phillies were confident enough in his talent to add him to their 40-man roster prior to the 2022 season. His high-floor profile could bode well for his chances to transition to a multi-inning bullpen role, that is, if his plan as a back-end starter doesn't pan out.

High-A: Carlos De La Cruz Smacks Two Hits in BlueClaws Loss

It's not often the pitcher sees a six-foot-eight presence standing opposite them in the batter's box, but Carlos De La Cruz is just that.

He's struggled with pitch selection in his career, and has multiple holes in his swing thanks to his size, but the hulking outfielder is putting together a solid season.

It will take some work, but if he can manage to work through some of the trials that come with being such an imposing figure, it's hard not to be excited about him.

Single-A: Threshers are No-Hit... Again.

For the second time this season, the Clearwater Threshers were no hit on Wednesday. A lineup consisting of strong hitters like Kendall Simmons, Marcus Lee Sang, Andrick Nava, and others mustered next-to-nothing against the Palm Beach Cardinals formidable pitching effort.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers: L 4-8

OF Mickey Moniak - 1-for-5, 1 K

RHP Francisco Morales - 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Altoona Curve: L 1-6

C Logan O'Hoppe - 0-for-2, 2 BB

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 2-3

OF Jared Carr - 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 K

RHP Carlo Reyes - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: L 0-5

RHP Eiberson Castellano - 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

LHP Tristan Garnett - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

