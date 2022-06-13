Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Andrew Painter Slings in BlueClaws Debut

After an electric nine starts in Single-A, the Philadelphia Phillies first-round pick from 2021, Andrew Painter made his long awaited High-A debut on Sunday.

His first inning went exactly to plan. He struck out the side, touching triple-digits, and featuring some nasty breaking stuff. Things unraveled a tad from then on, and Painter's day ended after three innings of work, in which he allowed five hits, three runs, and three walks, striking out four.

It's important to remember that from here on out, Painter is facing competition that is, on average, four years older than him. The jump in difficulty from Single to High-A is substantial.

Still, he is expected to adjust swimmingly, just as his first-round counterpart Mick Abel has done.

There's a whole mess of other individual performances to highlight from this weekend, so without further ado, here's everything you missed from around the Phillies farm:

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Bailey Falter Spins Gem

As the Phillies most optimal piece of starting pitching depth, Bailey Falter has been outstanding in Triple-A in 2022.

It was no different for him on Saturday night, as he spun seven innings of two-run ball against the Omaha Storm Chasers, allowing just four hits, one walk, and striking out two.

Thus far, Falter has posted a 1.54 ERA across 23.1 innings of work, striking out 28 and walking just three batters.

If he can manage to rediscover that ever-elusive velocity bump that he found two years ago, there is no question that Falter will be a viable starting pitching option for the Phillies at the major league level. At the very least, he is a serviceable multi-inning bullpen arm in his current form.

Double-A: Jhailyn Ortiz Gets Back on Track

It's been a tough month or so for the Phillies young power-hitting prospect, but Ortiz got back on track on Sunday, slugging a double in a two-hit day for Reading.

Despite his struggles, Ortiz still boasts a .759 OPS in Double-A this season and is hitting .238.

Strikeouts are still a problem for the young slugger, but his defense is getting considerably strong reviews. Combined with his strong arm, which grades out as the best in the system, the 23-year-old still has a bright future within the Phillies system.

High-A: Ben Brown Extends Stunning Streak

The BlueClaws' rotation is among one of the strongest in Minor League Baseball, featuring two top prospects, and a slew of interesting young arms. Shockingly, the most successful of those arms has been the surging Ben Brown.

In his last five starts, Brown hasn't allowed more than one run, and in those 27.1 innings, he's struck out 44 batters. His performance has been flooring.

Brown is consistently sitting 95-97 on his fastball, and has featured a strong arsenal of breaking pitches. He's off to a fabulous start to the 2022 season.

Single-A: Marcus Lee Sang Continues Intriguing Start

When he was initially drafted in 2019, Marcus Lee Sang was a raw talent with intriguing potential.

In 2022, he's still relatively raw, but he's beginning to show flashes of that enticing potential. He ripped two home runs this weekend, doubling his total, and bumping his OPS up to .720 on the season.

He boasts some of the better exit velocities among Clearwater hitters, and has the potential to develop five average-or-better tools in the future.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers: W 4-3, L 0-10

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

C Rafael Marchan - 2-for-6, BB

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Altoona Curve: L 2-5, L 2-5

RHP Colton Eastman - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K

C Logan O'Hoppe - 0-for-6, 2 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 0-1, L 7-10

OF Johan Rojas - 4-for-9, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB (30-for-30 in SB in 2022)

1B Rixon Wingrove - 3-for-8, HR, R, 3 RBI, 4 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: W 2-0, L 1-6

LHP Ryan Sherriff (rehab) - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

RHP Jean Cabrera - 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

