Phillies Superstar Harper Walks it Off for IronPigs

Turns out that Bryce Harper fellow is pretty good.

The Philadelphia Phillies superstar tacked three hits on Wednesday, including a bottom of the ninth, two-out double to walk the game off for Lehigh Valley.

In two games with the IronPigs, Harper has managed five hits, including two home runs, two doubles, and two walks, yielding six RBI in total. The 29-year-old was initially slated to stick in Triple-A through Saturday, but may just force his way back to the bigs given how he's swung the bat thus far.

For a guy who hasn't seen live pitching in nearly two months, Harper is having no trouble readjusting. His thumb injury is clearly a thing of the past.

Triple-A: Following Promotion, Cristopher Sánchez Shoves for Phillies

He's spent a fair amount of the season bouncing back and forth between the major and minor leagues, and Cristopher Sánchez shoved in his reappearance with the Phillies on Wednesday.

Ironically, Sánchez had been working through his worst stretch of the season prior to his callup, surrendering 13 runs over his previous five starts with the IronPigs. However, that didn't stop the southpaw from spinning six innings of three-run baseball against the Cincinnati Reds, striking out seven batters in the process.

Sánchez is well liked within the Phillies organization, and for good reason. He boasts a strong sinker, and a couple of enticing secondaries. He is almost reminiscent of teammate Ranger Suárez, but with better secondary stuff and lesser command.

He turned in a strong start for a sixth starter, and provided the MLB rotation with a much-needed extra day of rest.

Double-A: Reading Walks it off Thanks to Rojas' Speed

Yes, he did it again, the ever-dynamic Johan Rojas made a difference on the basepaths once again on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old managed to make it from first to third base on a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth after reaching on a fielder's choice, putting the winning run just 90-feet away. He was driven in on a sac-fly off the bat of Aldrem Corredor, sealing the victory for the Phillies.

Rojas is an absolute menace on the bases: he's swiped 53 bags this season, and has been caught just three times. When he gets on base, it's nearly guaranteed he'll manufacture a run.

High-A: A Scoreless August Continues for Brett Schulze

During the month of August, Brett Schulze has appeared seven times. He has yet to allow a run in any one of those appearances.

The former seventh rounder from 2019 has managed to fan 11 of a possible 21 batters in that same span, and has allowed one singular hit across those seven innings.

Schulze has always had some dastardly stuff, but missed a heap of important development time thanks to injuries and the lost minor league season. Thankfully, he seems to be back and healthy at the tail end of this season, and will look to move quickly through the Phillies' system from here on out.

Single-A: Alex McFarlane Makes an Exciting Professional Debut

The Phillies fourth round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft oozed a similar vibe to that of the Phillies fifth round selection in 2021, otherwise known as now Top-100 prospect Griff McGarry. The similarities don't stop at the prefixes in their surnames.

McFarlane was another college reliever who the Phillies identified as a starter with a relief floor. He has three potentially-plus pitch shapes, but hasn't exactly mastered the use of them just yet, especially when it comes to his changeup.

But McFarlane had it all working on Wendesday night. The 21-year-old racked up six strikeouts, and managed to induce a whopping 11 swings-and-misses over three innings of one-run work. He topped out at around 98 miles-per-hour on his fastball. Not too shabby for a professional debut.

McFarlane was followed by fellow draft classmates Alex Rao and Orion Kerkering, both of whom tossed scoreless affiliate debuts.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Gwinnett Stripers: W 6-5

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-5, R, K

INF Will Toffey - 2-for-3, 2B, R, BB, K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: W 4-3

LHP Ethan Lindow - 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K

RHP Billy Sullivan - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 5-4

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 1-for-5, 3B, R, RBI, 2 K

OF Ethan Wilson - 2-for-4, 2B, BB, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: 5-1

OF Chad Castillo - 2-for-3, 2 2B, BB, K

OF Troy Scheffler - 3-for-4

