Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect Mick Abel Shines in BlueClaws Win

Following what was quite possibly one of the dreariest days in Philadelphia Phillies minor league history, the four affiliate clubs came out with increased vigor on Friday.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs took home the win after they were handily shellacked by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday. The Reading Fightin' Phils managed to secure the win over the Altoona Curve thanks to a three-run bomb from Logan O'Hoppe. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws totaled as many hits as the entire Phillies' system did Thursday night, but the Clearwater Threshers squeaked out just one run after being no-hit by the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday.

There were lots of individual performances worth highlighting, so here's the skinny from around the Phillies' farm for Friday, June 10:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: Mark Appel notches his fourth save

After having not pitched in six days, Mark Appel was the Iron Pigs' go-to guy in the ninth inning on Friday night.

The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 1.93, tossing a scoreless frame, while walking one and striking out one.

Appel could very well be the next arm the Phillies call should they be in need of bullpen help. He's put together a very strong season, which you can read more about here.

Double-A: Logan O'Hoppe's three-run shot lifts Fightins

Things are getting out of hand with Logan O'Hoppe.

It is impossible to overstate just how magnificent of a season he is having, and to further that point, O'Hoppe smashed what would eventually be the difference-making three-run bomb to earn Reading the win.

A patient approach, combined with his raw power, better-than-expected hit tool, and impressive arm and defense have made O'Hoppe a near-consensus Top 100 prospect in baseball.

High-A: RHP Mick Abel - 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K

The ever-impressive BlueClaws rotation strikes again, this time with the Phillies' top prospect Mick Abel at the helm.

Abel has really begun to find it. The 20-year-old has allowed two runs or less in each of his last four starts, and has K'd 24 in that span. He continues to flaunt three plus-or-better pitches, and is consistently impressing folks all around baseball with his fastball.

He and new teammate Andrew Painter have been garnering a ton of national attention of late. They are turning out to be quite the pair of potential aces.

Single-A: Jadiel Sanchez smashes 107.8 mph bomb for Clearwater's lone run

Perhaps one of the most intriguing bats in Clearwater, Jadiel Sanchez put up his second multi-hit game since returning from the injured list. He finished the night 2-for-5 with a home run, run scored, and a RBI, alongside one strikeout.

The season hasn't gone totally as planned for Sanchez—with injuries and such getting in the way—but he's managed six home runs on the year, and is slugging at a .430 clip, despite a rough month of May.

He'll look to continue to progress, with the potential to develop five tools of average-or-above quality.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers: W 5-2

LHP Michael Plassmeyer - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

C Rafael Marchan - 1-for-4, BB

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Altoona Curve: W 7-5

LHP Ethan Lindow - 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 K

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 4-2

OF Johan Rojas - 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, K

1B Rixon Wingrove - 2-for-4, R, BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: L 1-8

C Andrick Nava - 1-for-3, BB, K

RHP Carlos Betancourt - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

