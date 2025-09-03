Phillies Prospect Justin Crawford is Steadily Sharpening His Skills
Outfielder Justin Crawford is going to be in a Phillies uniform in 2026. The team's third-ranked prospect is currently tearing it up in Triple-A, as he awaits a chance to crack Philly's lineup in 2026. And when he gets there? He's going to be prepped, polished, and ready to prove himself at the Major League level.
The 21-year-old Crawford is the son of former outfielder and multi-time All-Star Carl Crawford, and he has displayed the same type of contact hitting and speed that his father possessed during his highly successful 14-year career.
While he already has plenty of natural ability, the younger Crawford has been working with his coaches in Triple-A to fine-tune his approach at the plate. Most notably, he has changed his stance and stroke as he finds ways to get on base, where he can utilize his amazing speed.
Lehigh Valley bench coach Chris “Tank” Adamson has been closely guiding Crawford, as the promising prospect will finish out the year essentially as a dress rehearsal for Spring Training 2026. However, Adamson admits that the youngster was initially apprehensive about tinkering with his approach.
“So, I was like, ‘OK, how do we just strip it back and make it something that we can do every single pitch of every game?’” Adamson said. “I think that was a watershed moment for him to take ownership in his own development.”
“He’s just so athletic. Like, he does some stuff where you’ll watch it and it doesn’t always look super textbook,” Adamson said. “But he has survival instincts, and his bat-to-ball skills are elite.”
Justin Crawford is Finding his Comfort Zone
Crawford is currently hitting .336, which is tied for the best batting average in all of Triple-A. He's also notched seven home runs, 47 RBI, and 45 stolen bases in 110 games played for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. He says his approach to the game has become as cerebral as it is physical now.
“When I was younger, I used to get very, very nervous before my games,” Justin Crawford said. “My mom taught me how to do meditation. That’s now become part of my daily routine. That’s something I like to do every day, that kind of just sets me up for the day... Just being consistent every day and trying to chip away and not try to do too much and just staying within myself."