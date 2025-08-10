Phillies' Prospect looks like he's ready for the Big Leagues
With the Philadelphia Phillies leading the National League East division and eyeing another trip to the playoffs, Rob Thomson and his club are clearly focused on right now. The team wants to finish the job, win its third World Series, and cruise into 2026 as the defending champs. The task at hand outweighs anything that lies ahead of it.
But while the Phillies continue to hold off the rival New York Mets, a young star in the minor league system surely has them thinking a little bit about their future. And that future could arrive as early as September.
Outfielder Justin Crawford looks like he will be a cornerstone of the franchise for years to come, based on his meteoric rise through the Phils' farm system. Currently, the 21-year-old phenom is hitting .329 with 19 doubles, three triples, 33 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases in 90 games played for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He also has an impressive pedigree: Justin is the son of former Tampa Bay Rays great and four-time All-Star Carl Crawford.
Will the Phillies Promote Prospect Justin Crawford in 2025?
With his impressive statistics and his measured approach to the game, Crawford has all the tools to have a long and successful career at the Major League level. So, it may be tempting for General Manager Preston Mattingly to give him a cup of coffee in the big leagues in September.
However, Philadelphia is in the thick of a pennant race, so giving any rookie 'token at-bats' right now is out of the question. So, instead of starting has MLB service time now, team management may want to wait to evaluate him further in Spring Training next year.
For Crawford, his ticket to The Show can't be punched fast enough. Still, he realizes that's not his call, and the parent club has to do what's best for the remainder of 2025. So, the young star remains patient, while at the same time racking up impressive numbers.
"Like I said, it's not in my hands; they make that decision," Crawford stated recently regarding a potential call-up to the Majors. "I feel ready. Obviously, they know best, and whenever they decide to make that decision is when they make it."
"But I feel good, and I feel like I just have to continue to show up every day and continue to do what I do and just stay in the moment, most importantly."
Still three weeks away from having to make a decision about Crawford, the Phillies could very well be far enough ahead in the division to warrant a call-up. Currently, Philadelphia is leading New York by 4.5 games in the NL East standings, as the Mets have lost 9 of their last 10 games and appear to be fading in the August heat.
More Phillies News
- Phillies Have Already Seen Massive Improvement in Key Area Since Blockbuster Trade
- Keaton Anthony’s Phillies Prospect Trajectory Pointing Up After Terrific Season
- Phillies Shower Praise on Slugger Dick Allen as He Joins Baseball Hall of Fame
- Phillies Reliever Apologizes as he Prepares to Return from Suspension