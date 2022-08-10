Thirteen Run Inning Spells Win for Phillies Affiliate

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws haven't exactly been known for their offense this season. Struggling prospects like Ethan Wilson, Casey Martin, and others have had a hard time putting much power together in a pitcher-friendly Jersey Shore park.

That said, Tuesday's game presented no problems on the run scoring front.

Partly aided by the Greensboro Grasshoppers' defense, the BlueClaws posted a whopping 13 runs in the third inning of yesterday's game. The inning involved infielder Kendall Simmons' first High-A home run, a towering three-run shot.

When all was said and done, the BlueClaws outlasted the Grasshoppers, 14-3.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Plassmeyer Spins Another Spectacular Start

Of all the surprises that this minor league season has brought for the Phillies, lefty Michael Plassmeyer might be one of the biggest.

The 25 year-old, who was acquired from the Giants in a trade for catcher Austin Wynns, tossed six one-run innings on Tuesday, striking out seven.

Known for his pinpoint accuracy, Plassmeyer's ability to limit free passes has been a big part of his success across his career.

In his last two starts, the former fourth rounder seems to have figured something out. He's faced two tough lineups, and has diced his way to 18 strikeouts, and has tossed 13 innings of two-run ball.

Double-A: Taylor Lehman on a Roll out of the 'Pen

It's been a long road back for Taylor Lehman, who unfortunately underwent Tommy John Surgery which waylaid a strong 2021 season.

The Phillies signed Lehman as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 MLB draft, and were immediately intrigued by his projectability. Standing now at six-foot-eight, the 26 year-old has returned with a vengeance, sitting 94-95 of late on his fastball, and tossed another clean inning in Tuesday's game against the Harrisburg Senators.

Lehman has flipped to a strictly bullpen role in 2022, and has seen fantastic results. Across his first 10 innings with Reading, he's allowed just three hits, walking one, and striking out 11 batters in the process. The big-bodied lefty has yet to allow a run at the Double-A level.

High-A: Lee Sang Adjusting Well to High-A

After a strong showing in Single-A, Marcus Lee Sang got the call to join the BlueClaws just over a week ago, and has picked up right where he left off. He scored twice in yesterday's thrashing of the Grasshoppers, thanks to a single and a walk.

In seven games with Jersey Shore, the young outfielder has already logged two home runs and two doubles. His walk rate leaves something to be desired, and he's striking out some, but the 21 year-old has come out swinging, and has yet to look overmatched.

He is one of the more exciting young prospects in the Phillies' system, and while he may still be raw, he is visibly improving every day.

Single-A: Starlyn Castillo Continues Journey Back

While he has struggled since his return to Clearwater, Starlyn Castillo continues to work his way back from Tommy John Surgery, logging important innings along the way.

The former top international signee is working out of the rotation for the Threshers, and has had some ugly starts since rejoining the club - but those are to be expected following a difficult recovery.

He tossed four innings of four-run baseball on Tuesday, but only allowed three hits and two walks. The righty also managed to strike out seven batters, a great sign, and a season high for him.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Syracuse Mets: W 8-1

OF Simon Muzziotti - 1-for-4, R, BB, K, SB

RHP Mark Appel - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: W 13-2

RHP Noah Skirrow - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-5, R, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 14-3

RHP Matt Russell - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 K

INF Kendall Simmons - 2-for-5, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: L 2-9

RHP Matt Osterberg - 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 1-for-4, 2 K

