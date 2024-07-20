SI

Pirates' Oneil Cruz Laces Jaw-Dropping 120.5 MPH Double vs. Phillies

Karl Rasmussen

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (15) hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (15) hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz has consistently been one of baseball's hardest hitters throughout the 2024 season, but his latest blast was impressive even for his standards.

During the Pirates' first game back from the All-Star break, Cruz came to the plate against Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola and uncorked a ridiculously hard-hit double which scored Pittsburgh's first run of the game.

Cruz smacked the ball out to deep center field at a speed of 120.5 mph off the bat, one of the hardest hit balls this season. In fact, only Cruz himself has hit one harder. The 25-year-old is the owner of this year's hardest hit at 121.5 mph, according to Statcast. The next highest max exit velocity came from New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton at 120.0 mph.

Cruz also owns the hardest recorded hit in the Statcast era (since 2015), when he, back in 2022, crushed a baseball 122.4 mph off the bat.

His double against the Phillies was just another example of his extraordinary power. Even if this one didn't escape the wall in center field, there's no doubting that Cruz got absolutely all of the pitch from Nola.

