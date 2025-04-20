SI

Pirates Player Falls Victim to One of the Most Brutal Umpire Calls of MLB Season

This was a painful way to get tagged out in a key moment.

Andy Nesbitt

Pirates first baseman Enmanuel Valdez was called out at third after being tagged while asking the ump for time.
Pirates first baseman Enmanuel Valdez was called out at third after being tagged while asking the ump for time. / @MLB
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Pirates had their chance of a possible comeback attempt get extinguished on Saturday when first baseman Enmanuel Valdez got tagged out at third while he was trying to ask the umpire for time so he could try to shake off an injury.

This all happened in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Pirates trailing the Cleveland Guardians 3-0. Valdez hit deep shot to center that hit off the wall and allowed him to get all the way to third. He seemed to injure himself on the slide and motioned to the ump for time but that was when he got tagged out.

This was a pretty brutal way to get called out:

The announcer summed that up perfectly this line: "I don't think I've ever seen that."

Here's another look at that play:

The Pirates went on to lose the game, 3-0.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB