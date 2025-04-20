Pirates Player Falls Victim to One of the Most Brutal Umpire Calls of MLB Season
The Pittsburgh Pirates had their chance of a possible comeback attempt get extinguished on Saturday when first baseman Enmanuel Valdez got tagged out at third while he was trying to ask the umpire for time so he could try to shake off an injury.
This all happened in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Pirates trailing the Cleveland Guardians 3-0. Valdez hit deep shot to center that hit off the wall and allowed him to get all the way to third. He seemed to injure himself on the slide and motioned to the ump for time but that was when he got tagged out.
This was a pretty brutal way to get called out:
The announcer summed that up perfectly this line: "I don't think I've ever seen that."
Here's another look at that play:
The Pirates went on to lose the game, 3-0.