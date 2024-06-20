Pirates’ Rowdy Tellez Ripped for Embarrassing Move After Thinking He Hit a HR
Hitting a home run in a MLB game has to be a pretty cool thing to do. Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez thought he did just that during Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds so instead of immediately running to first base, he casually walked down the line while watching the ball travel to what he imagined would be outer space.
There was just one problem, however. The ball didn't make it to space. It didn't even make it out of the PNC Park. Instead, it hit off the top of the wall and he was lucky to make it safely to second base after taking his time out of the batter's box.
Here's Tellez admiring his double:
Fans were not impressed:
