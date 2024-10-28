3 World Series Pitchers Pirates Can Target In Free Agency
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and few teams would be better for the Pittsburgh Pirates to add from than the final two teams standing in the World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees each boast multiple pending free agents who could make plenty of sense for the Pirates. None make more sense for Pittsburgh than who it could potentially add to its bullpen from the Yankees or Dodgers.
In 64.1 innings pitched, Dodgers' relievers have a 3.08 ERA and are a perfect 4-4 on their save opportunities. Los Angeles went with a bullpen game in Game 4 of the National League Division Series and used eight pitchers en route to pitching a shutout and winning 8-0.
The Yankees' bullpen has pitched 47 innings and is 5-2 with a 2.87 ERA. They've also held opponents to a .208 batting average.
In the regular season, the Dodgers ranked fourth in ERA, tied for sixth in opposing batting average and eighth in strikeouts. New York was sixth in ERA and tied for eighth in opposing batting average.
Pittsburgh's relievers had the fourth-highest ERA and blew the second-most leads in the ninth inning last season.
Here are three pitchers from the Dodgers and Yankees that the Pirates can target in free agency.
Blake Treinen
After missing all of the most of 2022 and all of the 2023 season, Blake Treinen returned to his dominant ways in 2024.
The hard-throwing right-hander was 7-3 and had a 1.93 ERA and struck out 56 batters over 46.2 innings pitched. He also held opponents to a .194 batting average.
The 36-year-old righty has also pitched well throughout the postseason, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and he's 3-3 in save opportunities and has recorded two holds. He also has 15 strikeouts in his 10 innings pitched.
Treinen's experience and stuff can be exactly what the Pirates need out of their bullpen. If Pittsburgh believes he has a couple of more good years left in him and that he can stay healthy, he'd be well worth the investment to add a power arm and stability to the back end of Pittsburgh's bullpen.
Tim Hill
Adding a reliable lefty should be among the top targets for Pittsburgh when looks to improve its bullpen this offseason.
Tim Hill turned his season around upon being signed by the Yankees in July. He was 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA and held opponents to a .217 batting average. The lefty reliever has also fared well in the postseason, allowing just one run in eight appearances.
Where he'd help the Pirates the most is against left-handed batters. Pittsburgh relievers were torched by left-handed hitting, as they were tied for the second-highest on-base percentage and had the fourth-highest ERA in 2024. Hill, 34, has held left-handed batters to a .200 batting average in the playoffs.
Daniel Hudson
Daniel Hudson's second stint with the Dodgers has gone as well as one could hope. Could another reunion with a former team of his bring similar results?
Hudson, 37 pitched for the Pirates in 2017 and endured some struggles, going 2-7 with a 4.38 ERA in a career-high 71 appearances. He went to the Dodgers in 2018 before also pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres before he found his way back to Los Angeles in 2022.
The veteran right-hander went 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA and has recorded 10 saves in 63 innings pitched across 65 appearances this season. Hudson has carried his success over into the postseason, as he has a 2.08 ERA in five appearances
