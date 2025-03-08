Former Pirates Reliever Signs with Astros
In the aftermath of their late-season collapse, the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2024 trade deadline haul continues to age poorly.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Houston Astros are signing left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks as they look to solidify their bullpen just under three weeks before Opening Day.
The Pirates acquired Beeks from the Colorado Rockies for fellow southpaw Luis Peralta, who was in Double-A Altoona at the time of the move.
Beeks posted a 3.92 ERA, 3.12 FIP and 17 strikeouts across 26 appearances (20 2/3 innings) for Pittsburgh.
Peralta, on the other hand, was called up in late August and proceeded to record a stellar 0.73 ERA over 15 outings for the Rockies.
After the Pirates added a pair of veteran lefty relievers this offseason in Caleb Ferguson and Tim Mayza, a Beeks return never felt particularly likely.
The 31-year-old was a 12th-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas. He made his major league debut in June 2018 and was dealt the following month to the Tampa Bay Rays for Nathan Eovaldi, who was instrumental in Boston's run to a World Series victory that season.
Beeks pitched in 129 contests over five campaigns for the Rays, putting up a 4.18 ERA over that stretch before being placed on waivers in November 2023 and getting claimed by Colorado.
