Pirates Reveal Spring Breakout Game Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed their 2025 MLB Spring Breakout roster, which features some of the best prospects in the organization.
MLB Spring Breakout is in its second edition and will take place March 13-16, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league. The games will take place with Grapefruit League teams facing each other and Cactus League teams doing the same at their Spring Training stadiums.
16 games will take place over those four days, with each team playing at least one time.
The Pirates face off against the rival Philadelphia Phillies on March 14 with a 1:05 time for first pitch. The game will take place at the Phillies' stadium, BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
The Pirates will have some of their best prospects in this game, which will likely see a few players make the MLB roster by the end of this season.
Right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, one of the top prospects in baseball, is on the roster and so too are rising prospects in left-handed pitchers, Hunter Barco and Anthoyn Solometo.
The best talent the Pirates have on their roster comes from the infielders, with first round draft picks in Konnor Griffin from 2024, and Termarr Johnson from 2022. They'll also have Wyatt Sanford, their 2024 second round pick, as well as Jack Brannigan and Johnny Severino, who have had strong Spring Training performances.
Pirates 2025 MLB Breakout Game Roster (With MLB Pipeline Rankings)
PITCHERS
Right-Handed
Bubba Chandler No. 1 (MLB No. 15)
Zander Mueth No. 10
David Matoma No. 30
Brandan Bidois,
Wilber Dotel
Wilkin Ramos
Left-Handed
Hunter Barco No. 7
Anthony Solometo No. 14
Nick Dombkowski
Jaden Woods
CATCHERS
Omar Alfonzo No. 19
Axiel Plaz No. 28
Richard Ramirez
INFIELDERS
Konnor Griffin, SS/OF, No. 2 (MLB No. 43)
Wyatt Sanford, SS, No. 8
Tsung-Che Cheng, SS, No. 17
Jack Brannigan, SS/3B, No. 11
Yordany De Los Santos, SS/3B/2B, No. 16
Jhonny Severino, 3B/SS, No. 12
Termarr Johnson, 2B/SS, No. 4 (MLB No. 82)
Mitch Jebb, 2B/SS/OF, No. 13
Tony Blanco Jr., 1B/OF, No. 21
OUTFIELDERS
Edward Florentino, OF/1B, No. 23
Sammy Siani, OF
Esmerlyn Valdez, OF
Lonnie White Jr., OF
