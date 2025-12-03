Could Pirates Actually Sign Kyle Schwarber?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are going after some of the top free agents in baseball, including a top power hitter in Kyle Schwarber.

Wait, the Pirates Are Actually Trying to Sign Kyle Schwarber?

As wild as it might seem, yes, the Pirates are trying to sign Schwarber as a free agent this offseason.

Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported the news on Nov. 18, Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic confirmed it on Nov. 24 and then Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported it as well.

The Pirates have been linked to many different players in free agency and via trades as they try and bolster their lineup for 2026.

Some of the names that the Pirates are looking at in free agency include Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, plus San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn , Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco and a pair of Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami.

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) hits a home run during the second inning against USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates have also reportedly looked at players in trades, including left-handed hitters from the Cardinals in Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman.

Two more players they are looking at via trade include second baseman Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets and Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chances of Pirates Signing Schwarber

The Pirates even being in conversations around is surprising to pretty much everyone, considering the franchise's history of spending.

Pittsburgh hasn't signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since Dec. 27, 2016 in right-handed pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $26 million and a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since outfielder John Jason for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, almost a decade ago.

The Pirates record free agent signing is when they re-signed left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano for three years, $39 million on Dec. 9, 2014.

Schwarber is coming off an incredible season, leading the National League with 56 home runs and finishing as a finalist for NL MVP.

He'll turn 33 years old ahead of next season, but featuring mostly as a desingated hitter, he has many years ahead of him as one of the top home run hitters in baseball.

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Pirates desperately need home runs, hitting an MLB-worst 117 home runs in 2025 and finishing with the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655).

Schwarber would instantly make the Pirates a way better team offensively and would bolster a sensational rotation, led by NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.

The Pirates will have to break their record signing by quite some stretch if they want to sign Schwarber.

Spotrac has his market value around four years, $100 million, or $25 million per season. Jim Bowden of The Athletic has him around the $30 millon to $40 million range and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN projects he'll sign a four-year, $128 million deal, or $32 million per season.

For a team that has had a bottom five Opening Day Payroll under owner Bob Nutting in the 16 of his 19 seasons at the helm, going after one of the top free agents like Schwarber is no easy feat.

The best thing the Pirates could do would be a one-year, $30 million or more deal, which would give Schwarber an out ahead of an impending lockout after the 2026 season, that will change the collective bargaining agreement going forward.

This would allow the Pirates to not commit to a long-term deal with a season potentially lost, but also adquately pay one of the best sluggers in baseball.

Pittsburgh's front office will need to convince Schwarber that they are building a team to win and that they'll also make other additions to the lineup, outside of him.

The one-year deal also gives Schwarber a chance to make more money elsewhere and not tie him down to a long-term contract with a team he may have doubts about for their future.

Schwarber signing with the Pirates is a long-shot at best, but he's absolutely someone that the Pirates should go after, if they are serious about winning.

Who Else is Going After Schwarber?

The Pirates aren't the only team vying for Schwarber's services, as a variety of different teams go after the All-Star.

Rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds are both trying to sign him. The Phillies want to bring him back, as he was there the past four seasons, and the Reds also need more offense and will lean on the fact that Schwarber is from Middletown, Ohio, just 40 miles north of downtown Cincinnati.

There are also big market teams in the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants and a reunion with the Chicago Cubs interested, plus another small market team in the Baltimore Orioles are in the running.

This means the Pirates will have to fight off numerous suitors, but for someone like Schwarber, it's expected and necessary to fight and give the best contract available.

