Veteran OF Cracks Starting Lineup in Pirates Debut
Monday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-65) look to get back on the winning side of things as they get set for game one against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers (57-68).
The Bucs stopped a dreadful ten-game losing streak on Friday night and took the first two games against the Seattle Mariners before falling 10-3 Sunday afternoon. This is a great opportunity for the Pirates to take a series on the road against a struggling team and return home for a seven-game homestand against a pair of division opponents. The Rangers have dropped nine of their last twelve games and currently sit 12.5 games back of the third wild card spot.
Below, you'll find tonight's starting lineups which were turned in just moments ago by managers Derek Shelton and Bruce Bochy.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. SS Oneil Cruz
4. DH Joey Bart
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez
6. C Yasmani Grandal
7. RF Billy McKinney
8. 3B Jared Triolo
9. CF Ji-Hwan Bae
P Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41 ERA)
Player to Watch - RF Billy McKinney
It's not the flashiest pick for a player to watch by any means, but the Pirates are desperately searching for some offense in the outfield. In spring training, McKinney battled with Josh Palacios, Jack Suwinski, and a couple others for a roster spot but missed out and has spent the entire season in Triple-A. In 40 games with the Indianapolis Indians, McKinney hit five homers and drove in 18 runs to go along with a .295 batting average and a .396 on-base percentage. The veteran outfielder has logged 818 career major league at-bats, recording 34 home runs, 85 RBI, and a .209 average. He's spent time with the Yankees, Blue Jays, Brewers, Dodgers, and Athletics.
TEXAS RANGERS
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Josh Smith
4. RF Adolis Garcia
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. 3B Josh Jung
7. LF Wyatt Langford
8. C Jonah Heim
9. OF Leody Tavares
P Dane Dunning (4-7. 4.92 ERA)
First pitch between the Pirates and Rangers is set for 8:05 p.m. EST.
