Pirates vs. Rangers Preview: Shot to Solve Road Woes
After taking two out of three from the Seattle Mariners, the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to keep their momentum going when they begin a three-game series against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Pittsburgh snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Mariners, though, it has still lost seven in a row on the road dating back to July 31 against the Houston Astros. The Pirates were swept in consecutive three-game series on the road by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres before returning home to face Seattle.
The Rangers have struggled to build off winning their first World Series in franchise history. Texas has lost seven consecutive series and eight of its last nine. Its lone series win in that span came against the Chicago White Sox.
Both teams have seen their playoff hopes dwindle in the last month, as the Pirates have a 0.4 percent chance of taking one of the three wild card spots in the National League, while Texas' chances are at 0.2 percent.
Pittsburgh will have Luis Ortiz on the mound. Ortiz is 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA through 30 appearances and eight starts. The Dominican right-hander has made seven of his eight starts since early July and has gone 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA in the games he has started.
Texas will counter with right-hander Dan Dunning. Dunning, who is a former first-round pick by the Washington Nationals, is 4-7 with a 4.92 ERA. The 6-foot-4 right-hander made his first start since June 16 on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, pitching five innings and allowing four runs.
Pirates vs. Rangers Broadcast Info
Location: Globe Life Field
Records: Pirates 58-65, Rangers (57-68)
First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Rangers - 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Rangers -1.5 (+140), Pirates +1.5 (-175)
Total: Over 8.5 (-125), under 8.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Rangers -150, Pirates +120
