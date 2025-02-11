Paul Skenes Receives Major Compliment From Pirates Manager
Just one season into his MLB career, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes finds himself in the conversation for best pitcher in baseball.
But could he shoot even higher than that?
Pirates manager Derek Shelton spoke about Skenes on the Chris Rose Rotation. Along with his effusive praise of Skenes, he believe the 6-foot-6 right-hander could be among the best young pitchers to step on the mound in recent memory.
"I think he has all the tools and I definitely think he's in the conversation," Shelton said. "To say it after having [23] starts, I think it's hard to say, but I think with the tools that he has, the mindset he has, the way he works, he's definitely in that conversation with the best young pitchers that we've seen over the last 40 years. I mean, the pure stuff is as good as I've seen at this young of an age since I've been in the big leagues."
Skenes, 22, delivered one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history in 2024 after not making his debut until May 11. The Pirates right-hander went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year and finished third for the NL Cy Young Award, making him the fifth rookie to accomplish the feat and first since Jose Fernandez in 2013. He was also the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
The 2023 No. 1 overall pick went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts while setting a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings. Skenes was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20, over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
Skenes is already on the path toward being mentioned among the best young pitchers in recent memory. If he delivers a similar season in his first full year in the big leagues, Skenes could be the best pitcher in baseball and entering rare territory for a pitcher just two years into his career.
