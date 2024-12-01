Paul Skenes Praises Pirates' Fans
Paul Skenes quickly endeared himself to the Pittsburgh Pirates faithful with a rookie season for the ages.
In return, Skenes credited the Pirates fans and the city of Pittsburgh for how it made him feel upon arriving in the big leagues. With the support from Pirates fans, Skenes said they served as a reminder of why he and other players play the game.
"It’s super humbling the way I’ve been accepted and embraced by Pirates fans, and I like to think of it as by the city of Pittsburgh as well," Skenes said in a Q&A with MLB.com's Jim Lachimia. "It’s really cool to see them show up at the ballpark and root for us. It’s one of the reasons why we play the game -- to see the fans in the stands. It’s just an awesome experience."
Skenes' effect on the Pirates fanbase is evident in the attendance numbers upon his arrival and the games he toed the slab. Pittsburgh averaged 21,239 fans per game, an improvement from 20,131 fans in 2023. In Skenes' 12 starts in 2024, Pittsburgh averaged 25,461 fans per game compared to 20,505 when he didn't get the start at PNC Park.
Those who attended Skenes' starts witnessed an all-time great rookie season. The Pirates' ace had a historic rookie year, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and set a franchise record for strikeouts by a rookie with 170 over his 133 innings pitched. He was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
The 2023 first overall pick was the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
