Pirates Announce Starting Lineup vs. Mariners
After a brutal west coast road trip that resulted in back-to-back sweeps at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-64) return to PNC Park to open up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners (63-59).
Paul Skenes will be on the bump tonight looking to bounce back from the worst outing of his Major League career where he surrendered four runs on six hits across six innings of work. For what it's worth, Skenes has pitched exceptionally well against American League foes in three starts. He's allowed a total of four runs in 19 innings with 23 strikeouts and five walks in those games.
Below, you'll find tonight's starting lineups which were turned in just moments ago by managers Derek Shelton and Scott Servais.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. DH Andrew McCutchen
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. SS Oneil Cruz
4. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz
7. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
8. C Yasmani Grandal
9. CF Michael A. Taylor
P Paul Skenes (6-2, 2.25 ERA)
Player to Watch - Bryan De La Cruz
After getting out to a really rough start with the Bucs, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz has started to find a little success at the plate lately. During the series against the Padres, he went 5-for-12. All seven of his hits as a Pirate are singles, so he's still searching for that first extra base hit. Perhaps tonight is the night.
SEATTLE MARINERS
1. CF Victor Robles
2. LF Randy Arozarena
3. C Cal Raleigh
4. DH Julio Rodriguez
5. 2B Jorge Polanco
6. 1B Luke Raley
7. RF Dominic Canzone
8. 3B Josh Rojas
9. SS Leo Rivas
P Logan Gilbert (7-8, 2.91 ERA)
First pitch between the Pirates and Mariners is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Apple TV+.
