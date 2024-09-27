Pirates Have Chance to Play Spoiler vs. Yankees
Even with the Pittsburgh Pirates' season all but done, they still have a chance to make an impact on the playoffs.
For their final series of the 2024 season, Pittsburgh (74-85) will make the trip to Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees in a three-game set. New York (93-66) clinched the American League East title on Thursday with a dominant 10-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles and have a first-round bye, but still have something to play for this weekend.
The Cleveland Guardians (92-67) only trail the Yankees by a game for the No. 1 seed in the AL to clinch home-field advantage in the American League Division Series, Championship Series and potentially the World Series. They have already won the AL Central and round out their season against the AL West champion Houston Astros (86-73).
It's no secret that having the home-field advantage at any point in the playoffs can make a world of difference in the postseason for a team on their path to the World Series. New York doesn't have the easiest path to making sure the American League runs through Yankee Stadium, though.
Pittsburgh will have rookie right-hander Jared Jones and rookie phenom Paul Skenes on the mound for the first two games of the three-game series against the Yankees. Jones turning in a quality start for the Pirates with Skenes waiting in the wings to toe the slab on Saturday could spell trouble for New York, especially if the Guardians take the first game of the series against Houston.
Managing to take a series against the Yankees this weekend would be nothing to scoff at and give the Pirates something to build off heading into next season. Even if Pittsburgh loses the series, if it's competitive then it can head into the offseason on a relatively high note.
If nothing else, the experience of playing a playoff team that still has something to play for in the final series of the regular season could be a boon for the Pirates. They're getting a playoff team's best punch as they prepare for October. And if the Pirates can spoil the Yankees' standing heading into the playoffs, that's an added bonus.
The Pirates face the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates