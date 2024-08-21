Pirates Change Lineup for Rangers Finale
Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates aim to steal a series from the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. After a terrific seven inning gem from Mitch Keller last night, the Pirates will hand the ball over to 32-year-old Domingo German.
Below, you'll find tonight's starting lineups which were turned in just moments ago by managers Derek Shelton and Bruce Bochy.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. DH Joey Bart
4. 1B Connor Joe
5. RF Bryan De La Cruz
6. SS Oneil Cruz
7. Jared Triolo
8. C Yasmani Grandal
9. CF Michael A. Taylor
P Domingo German (0-0, 3.00 ERA)
Player to Watch - Bryan De La Cruz
Sooner than later, De La Cruz is going to officially snap out of this funk and become a really productive middle of the order bat for the Pirates. He has to. Although he's under club control through 2027, the Pirates may pursue another corner outfield option next offseason if he doesn't show much down the stretch. Last night, he came up big with a 2 RBI base hit to make it a 3-0 game in the fourth. After a really rugged start to his Pirates tenure, De La Cruz has now hit safely in six of his last seven games, including a pair of two-hit days. Perhaps will begin to see the power in his swing on display this afternoon going up against a lefty in Andrew Heaney who has allowed 18 homers this season. De La Cruz is 44-for-158 (.278) against left-handers this season with four home runs and 22 RBI.
TEXAS RANGERS
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. C Jonah Heim
4. DH Adolis Garcia
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. 3B Josh Jung
7. LF Wyatt Langford
8. RF Travis Jankowski
9. CF Leody Taveras
P Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.20 ERA)
First pitch between the Pirates and Rangers is set for 2:35 p.m. EST.
