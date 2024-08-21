Pirates vs. Rangers Preview: Series Win on Line
Can the Pittsburgh Pirates make it two series wins in a row?
That's what's on the table for Pittsburgh when it faces the Texas Rangers in the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday.
After Texas won the first game of the series 4-3 on Monday thanks to two home runs from shortstop Corey Seager, Pittsburgh positioned itself to win the series behind a stellar outing from Mitch Keller and clutch two-out hitting in a 4-0 win on Tuesday. Keller pitched seven shutout innings, allowed three hits and struck out nine batters to earn his first win since July 8 and snap the Pirates' eight-game losing streak on the road. The veteran right-hander is now 11-7 this season with a 3.76 ERA.
Pirates relievers Aroldis Chapman and David Bednar combined to pitch two innings of no-hit ball out of the bullpen.
Pittsburgh got timely hitting in the top of the third inning from Bryan De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz. De La Cruz drove in two runs with a two-out single and Cruz drove in the third run of the inning with a triple. Jared Triolo drove his fourth run of the series with a two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth.
Triolo also hit a three-run homer on Monday to account for all of Pittsburgh's offense.
The Pirates will look for a series win with Domingo Germán on the mound for his first start of the season. Germán has made three appearances out of the bullpen, pitching six innings and allowing two runs while striking out four batters.
Texas will counter with Andrew Heaney. The veteran left-hander is 4-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 123 strikeouts across 25 appearances in 2024.
Pirates vs. Rangers Broadcast Info
Location: Globe Life Field
Records: Pirates (59-66), Rangers (58-69)
First pitch: 2:35 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: Pirates - 100.1 FM/KDKA-AM 1020 — Rangers - 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Rangers -1.5 (+135), Pirates +1.5 (-167)
Total: Over 8.5 (+100), under 8.5 (-125)
Moneyline: Rangers -161, Pirates +130
