Pirates Catcher Endy Rodriguez Leaves Game With Injury
An 8-6 win over the St. Paul Saints for the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians on Friday night didn't come without some concern.
Catcher Endy Rodríguez exited the game in the bottom of the third inning after his second throwing error of the game. Multiple reports indicate that Rodríguez exited due to fatigue in his right forearm.
Any injury to the former Pirates' top prospect is concerning, but given that Rodríguez is returning from UCL reconstruction surgery, it's a situation that's more than worth monitoring. He suffered the injury last November in Winter Ball and has missed most of the season, only appearing in 10 games in the minor leagues.
At the plate, Rodríguez was showing signs of finding his stride with three straight two-hit games before going 1 for 5 on Thursday. Rodríguez, 24, hit his first home run of the season on Wednesday and drove in three runs for Indianapolis.
The Indians only have two games remaining in their season, so Rodríguez potentially being out for precautionary reasons likely isn't out of the realm of possibility.
Indianapolis is 42-30 in the second half of the season and is 75-70 overall.
Rodríguez played in 57 games for the Pirates in 2023, batting .220 with three home runs and 13 RBIs. In 45 games behind the dish, the former top prospect threw out nine runners.
Rodríguez figured to have a big role this season in what would have been his first full season in the major leagues. That opportunity was derailed with his elbow injury last winter.
Now, Rodríguez has another arm injury as he's working back from UCL reconstruction surgery. Even if it turns out to be general soreness or fatigue, it's worth wondering whether Rodríguez will spend a lot of time at first base to preserve his arm and help keep him on the field for a full season next year.
