Pirates' Paul Skenes Continues Historic Rookie Campaign
The Pittsburgh Pirates were shut out 4-0 by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, erasing yet another spectacular outing from Paul Skenes.
The rookie right-hander pitched six innings while allowing four hits, a walk and an earned run to go with seven strikeouts.
Skenes has now allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five outings and lowered his ERA against St. Louis to 1.31 over 20 2/3 frames.
It's no secret that he has established himself as one of MLB's best starting pitchers since his call up in May. From the day of Skenes' debut (May 11) until now, he's posted the lowest ERA (2.07), second-highest fWAR (3.9) and second-best strikeout rate (32.2%) among qualified players.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs tweeted out a pair of stats that further put his historic run into perspective following his start against the Cardinals, the first of which indicated that Skenes had the fifth-most punch outs in league history over a pitcher's first 21 career appearances.
Most strikeouts in 1st 21 career app (since at least 1901):
1995 Hideo Nomo: 188
1998 Kerry Wood: 185
2002-03 Mark Prior: 166
1984 Dwight Gooden: 165
2024 Paul Skenes: 158
Hideo Nomo (1995): 188
Kerry Wood (1998): 185
Mark Prior (2002-03): 166
Dwight Gooden (1984): 165
Paul Skenes (2024): 158
Furthermore, Langs found that Skenes recorded the second-lowest ERA over a player's first 21 outings since earned runs became an official stat in both the American and National League in 1913.
Steve Rogers (1973-74): 1.95
Skenes (2024): 2.07
It would appear that Skenes has also thrust himself back in front of San Diego Padres' center fielder Jackson Merrill for the lead in the National League Rookie of the Year race, though it's going to come down to the wire as neither player has let up thus far.
While the Pirates have certainly endured a disappointing conclusion to a season that once held plenty of promise, the franchise can find solace in the fact that Skenes has met expectations and then some while looking like the kind of ace they can build around for years to come.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates