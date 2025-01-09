Pirates Named Top Fit For Rays Star
The Pittsburgh Pirates entered the offseason needing more than one bat to boost an offense that ranked among baseball's worst in 2024.
Pittsburgh took one step toward improving the offense when it acquired left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, but another proven bat could be exactly what it needs to truly contend in the National League Central. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa named the top trade candidates that remain this offseason and the best landing spots for the players who could be on the move. Among them was Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz and he named the Pirates the best fit for the Rays slugger.
"Díaz's first base bat and on-base ability would fit wonderfully with the Pirates, who could slide Spencer Horwitz to the outfield and (gasp!) add two quality bats in one offseason," Axisa writes.
Horwitz played 70 games in left field in the minor leagues and only made two errors. in the big leagues, Horwitz played 41 games at first base and 39 at second base for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024. Trading for Dìaz could prompt the Pirates to move Horwitz to right field, which remains a glaring need for them.
Díaz, 33, is one season removed from making the American League All-Star team, winning the AL batting title and finishing sixth in the AL MVP race. Dìaz batted .330/.410/.522 with 22 home runs and 78 RBIs in 2023. His numbers took a dip in 2024. but he remained a productive hitter, batting .281/.341/.414 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs.
The Pirates didn't hesitate to tap into their pitching depth to trade for Horwitz, as they gave up a trio of pitchers, including right-hander Luis Ortiz. While it could cost more than what they traded for Horwitz, Díaz's bat could be exactly what Pittsburgh needs as it looks to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
