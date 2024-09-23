Pirates' Oneil Cruz Joins Exclusive Club
One of the game's most dynamic players now has the stat line to back it up.
On the same day Paul Skenes became the first starting pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA under 2.20 while striking out over 150 batters and Aroldis Chapman tied the franchise record for strikeouts by a left-handed reliever, center fielder Oneil Cruz joined an exclusive club of his own.
With Cruz's solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds in the Pirates' 2-0 win on Sunday, the 6-foot-7 center fielder became the eighth player in franchise history to hit over 20 home runs and steal over 20 bases in a season. Cruz has hit 21 home runs and stolen 22 bases in 2024.
Among the eight players with over 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season are Barry Bonds, Andrew McCutchen and Starling Marte. All three players accomplished the feat at least two times.
Cruz, 25, has impressed offensively in his first full season in the big leagues. Along with his 21 homers and 22 steals, he's batting .268 and has 34 doubles, which is tied for 15th in baseball.
The 2024 season hasn't come without its warts for the dynamic outfielder. Cruz's 175 strikeouts are the 7th most in baseball and he's second in the league with 26 errors. Of those 26 errors, 24 came at shortstop, spurring the Pirates decision to move him to center field.
For Cruz's first season in the big leagues, he has predictably had his fair share of ups and downs. His ability to change the game with his bat and legs at his size is rare to come by, though. If he can continue to build on the positives of this season and become more comfortable defensively as he enters his first full season as a center fielder in 2025, he could be the piece that helps the Pirates get over the hump.