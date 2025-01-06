Pirates Predicted To Sign Former All-Star
The Pittsburgh Pirates entered the offseason with clear needs at first base and right field.
Pittsburgh addressed first base when it traded a trio of pitchers, including right-handed starting pitcher Luis Ortiz to the Cleveland Guardians for Spencer Horwitz. Still, the need at right field remains and the promising options that could excite a fanbase have dwindled.
If the Pirates decide to go outside of the organization to add a right fielder, their best bet would likely be hoping a player can return to form with Pittsburgh. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter had Pittsburgh going that route, predicting it will sign former Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies right-fielder Austin Hays. The right-handed hitting outfielder was an All-Star for Baltimore in 2023.
"Jack Suwinski and Joshua Palacios are the leading in-house options to start in right field, so adding a corner outfielder should still be on the to-do list," Reuter writes. "Austin Hays was an All-Star in 2023 and looks like a great buy-low target who could be available for less than the one-year, $10 million deal that Max Kepler signed with the Phillies."
Hays, 29, had a trio of strong seasons for the Orioles from 2021-23, batting .261/.313/.439 and he averaged 18 home runs and 66 RBIs in that stretch while posting an 8.1 Wins Above Replacement. In 2023, the lone All-Star appearance of his career, he hit 16 home runs, drove in 67 runs and batted .275/.325/.444.
Hays' numbers declined last year, as he posted a -0.1 WAR and batted .255/.303/.396 with 5 home runs and 20 RBIs across 85 games. A strained hamstring, kidney infection and back injury also played a significant role in Hays' performance last season. He was traded to the Phillies ahead of the trade deadline for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.
With no clear-cut answer from within the organization at right field, banking on a player regaining his form at the position could be the Pirates' best bet. If Hays can stay healthy and get back to the player he was in Baltimore, he could be exactly what Pittsburgh needs in right field.
