Pirates Pitching Prospects Help Snap AFL Losing Streak
Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospects Derek Diamond and Eddy Yean helped the Scottsdale Scorpions snap their five-game losing streak with a 9-7 win over the Peoria Javelinas.
Pirates right-handed pitching prospects Derek Diamond and Eddy Yean combined to pitch two shutout innings without allowing a single runner to reach base in the win. Pittsburgh infield prospects Kervin Pichardo got the start at second base and went 1-4 with one walk and a run scored.
Fellow Pirates prospects Termarr Johnson, Sammy Siani and Geovanny Planchart didn't play on Tuesday.
Diamond entered the game in the top of the fourth inning with Scottsdale trailing 4-3. The Pirates' right-handed pitching induced a pair of groundouts and got a flyout to shut the Javelinas down after they plated three runs in the third inning.
Yean got back on track after a pair of rough outings. The hard-throwing right-hander entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Scorpions down 6-3 and got a groundout and a pair of flyouts to set the Javelinas down in order after scoring two runs in the previous inning.
Scottsdale went on to score six runs in the next two innings to overcome the three-run deficit and win its first game in nearly a week.
Pichardo grounded out in his first at-bat then singled to left field in his second plate appearance. The Pittsburgh infield prospect started the rally in the top of the eighth inning with a walk and after a one-out single from Toronto Blue Jays infield prospect Adrian Pinto, Pichardo came around to score the game-tying run on a double from New York Mets infield prospect Jett Williams.
Scottsdale went on to score three more runs in the inning.
The Scorpions (6-12) will look to stay in the win column when they face the Mesa Solar Sox (11-7) on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates