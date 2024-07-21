Pirates Re-Sign Pitcher Domingo German
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates re-signed right-handed starting pitcher Domingo German, bringing him back on a minor league contract, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
German exercised an opt-out clause that released him from his minor league contract this past week, but the Pirates kept in contact with him and brought him back to the franchise.
He signed a minor league contract with the Pirates back in March, for a deal that paid $1.25 million and came with a 2025 club option.
German made one start for the Bradenton Maurauders at Single-A, pitching four innings, allowing three hits, three walks and one earned run.
The franchise then promoted him to Triple-A with the Indianapolis Indians in May. He made 10 starts with a 4-4 record, 5.36 ERA, 50.1 innings pitched, allowing 51 hits, 30 earned runs, eight home runs and 28 walks, while making 48 strikeouts. He also held opposing batters to .225 hitting.
German previously spent seven seasons with the Yankees from 2017-23, pitching in 112 games and starting 89 contests. He had a 31-28 record, 4.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 522.1 innings pitched, 543 strikeouts, while allowing 161 walks, 454 hits and 256 earned runs.
He missed the end of the 2019 season and the postseason, plus the entire COVID-19 shortened 2020 season due to violating the MLB's personal conduct policy after they did an investigation into suspected domestic violence against his then girlfriend at the time.
German pitched a perfect game on June 28, 2023 in an 11-0 win over the Oakland A's at the Oakland Coliseum. It was the 24th perfect game in the MLB and the first since former Seattle Mariners star Felix Hernandez did it against the Tampa Bay Rays at Safeco Field in Seattle on August 15, 2012.
