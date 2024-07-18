Pirates vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Philllies will face off this weekend at PNC Park for their first series post All-Star break, with both teams probable pitchers revealed.
Left-handed pitcher Martin Perez will start for the Pirates in the opener on Friday against right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola. Pirates right-hander Luis Ortiz goes against Phillies All-Star pitcher in southpaw Cristopher Sánchez on Saturday. The series will finish on Sunday, with Pirates left-hander Marco Gonzales taking on Phillies right-hander Tyler Phillips.
The Phillies come to PNC Park with the best record in baseball at 62-34, 8.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and four more wins than both the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees.
They had a number of All-Stars in first baseman Bryce Harper, third baseman Alec Bohm and shortstop Trea Turner, plus bullpen arms in right-hander Jeff Hoffman and left-hander Matt Strahm and starters in right-hander Zack Wheeler, left-hander Ranger Suárez and Sánchez.
Pirates fans won't see their best pitchers in the rotation, which includes rookies in Paul Skenes, who started for the National League in the All-Star game, and Jared Jones, plus veteran Mitch Keller, all right-handed.
This series is important for the Pirates, as they look to try and make a move up in the National League Wild Card standings. They finished with six wins in their last seven games, four straight wins, including a sweep of the MLB-worst record holders in the Chicago White Sox on the road.
Pittsburgh is 48-48 and just 1.5 games back of that final wild card spot, chasing the Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.
The Pirates will need the best from Perez, Ortiz and Gonzales, all of whom who are looking to solidfy starting spots going forward at the back end of the rotation, to take down the Phillies this weekend.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.