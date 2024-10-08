Pirates Prospect Could Be Long-Term Answer at Shortstop
The Pittsburgh Pirates' experiment with Oneil Cruz ended with the team opting to move him to center field ahead of the final month of the season.
Now, finding the shortstop of the future is among the franchise's top priorities this offseason. Could the answer come from within their farm system?
Among the plethora of shortstops the Pirates have ranked within their top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, no player is closer to being ready for the big leagues than Tsung-Che Cheng. Cheng is ranked No. 18 overall in the Pirates' system.
Pittsburgh signed Cheng on July 2, 2019, during the international signing period to a $380,000 bonus. Cheng's bat and speed helped him climb the ranks. He batted over .300 in rookie ball and High-A but cooled off once reaching Double-A. He batted .251 in 66 games in 2023 and .218 in Double-A in 126 games last season but showed signs of turning it around once arriving in Triple-A.
Cheng, 23, batted .462 and had a .588 on-base percentage and a 1.126 OPS across six games for the Indianapolis Indians. His speed has also been on display throughout the minors, stealing 92 bases.
While Cheng's bat has impressed and he has played shortstop, second base and third base, MLB Pipeline is high on his ability to stay at short when he reaches the big leagues.
"While Cheng has played shortstop, second and even a little third, he’s the best defensive shortstop in the system and should be able to stay there long-term," MLB writes. "That’s where his value is, with an average, but very accurate arm, excellent hands and plenty of range. If the offensive gains in 2023 continue at the upper levels, he could be a big league regular at the premium position."
Cruz's defensive struggles were why he had to move positions. Cheng could provide an upgrade and improve a Pirates defense that had the ninth-most errors in 2024 with 91. His bat would also provide a much-needed spark if he can carry his success hitting over to the big leagues, he can help solve a lot of Pittsburgh's problems at the plate.
Given the Pirates' tendency to save money rather than sign proven free agents, it's more likely their next shortstop will come from within. If Cheng's skillset can carry over to the big leagues, he could give the Pirates some much-needed juice in 2025.
