Potential Position Change Coming for Pirates' Konnor Griffin
For a second straight season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have landed a prospect that enters the pro ranks with lofty expectations before they even take the field.
Shortstop Konnor Griffin, the Pirates' first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, was ranked No. 43 in MLB Pipeline's top 100 rankings. MLB Pipeline analyst Jonathan Mayo praised Pittsburgh's decision to take Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick, as he was the first high school player taken in his draft class. Mayo also noted that many evaluators don't view that position as where he'll potentially stick in the long-term.
"He can really run," Mayo said. "Shortstop or outfield, we're going to have to wait and see if he's going to get time at both. I think most evaluators think eventually he goes out and wins some Gold Gloves in center field."
Griffin was one of four Pirates prospects to crack MLB Pipeline's list, joining right-handed pitchers Bubba Chandler (No. 15), Thomas Harrington (No. 80) and second baseman Termarr Johnson (No. 83).
Griffin made the Golden Spikes Award watchlist, a rarity for a high school player, and set school records in runs scored and stolen bases at Jackson Prep. In his final high school season, the 6-foot-4 shortstop/outfielder batted .559 with 9 home runs, 39 RBIs and 87 stolen bases on 88 attempts en route to winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
With the promise Griffin has shown, which already has him ranked as one of baseball's better prospects despite not playing pro ball yet. Mayo believes Griffin's tools are among the best in baseball and he's only going to get better as he progresses in the Pirates' system.
"They went all in on Konnor Griffin's tools and he has as loud tools as anybody in the 2024 draft class," Mayo said. "Unbelievable raw power that he's going to continue to get to. He's got bat speed, he's got strength [and] he's got leverage."
Mayo added: "The only question about Konnor Griffin was the hit tool and there were some questions about some length in his swing and some timing at the plate. I think he's going to iron them out on the pro side."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates