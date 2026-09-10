Benches and Bullpens Clear Between Pirates and White Sox

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox don't have a rivalry, but both teams came close to a serious fight in their latest game.

The Pirates and White Sox had their respective benches clear and bullpens empty during the bottom of the seventh inning at Rate Field on Sept. 9.

Pirates right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez came in with the bases loaded and one out and got White Sox designated hitter Miguel Vargas to hit into an inning-ending double play, 5-4-3, with third baseman Jared Triolo throwing to second baseman Brandon Lowe, who threw it to Spencer Horwitz to strand the runners.

White Sox second baseman Sam Antonacci slid into second base, and he put his elbow into Lowe's midriff to try and break up the double play, which was unsuccessful.

Lowe said something to Antonacci afterwards, setting Antonacci off, as he was restrained, leading to both teams piling out onto the field to defend their respective teammate.

Sam Antonacci gives Brandon Lowe an elbow sliding into 2nd trying to break up the double play



Brandon Lowe let him know he didn't appreciate that, causing benches to clear https://t.co/qrfMRZ1iZI pic.twitter.com/acgM7NRolV — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) September 10, 2026

Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz came right in to calm things down, standing up for Lowe and letting Antonacci know he wasn't going to back down.

Both teams eventually returned to their dugouts and bullpens and home plate umpire Alan Porter only issued warnings to each ballclub, with no ejections.

Second Benches-Clearing Incident For Pirates in 2026

The Pirates haven't had a serious brawl in quite some time, but they did have another game with the benches cleared this season, coming against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 20.

Former Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana pitched in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Yankees and got shortstop José Caballero to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Jul 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) is held back by catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) as benches cleared during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santana took issue with Caballero and would've went right after him, had catcher Rafael Flores Jr. not held him back, which also resulted in the Pirates' and Yankees' respective bullpens clearing and coming to defend their teammate.

Much like the contest against the White Sox, nothing happened between either club and the game resumed, ending in a 8-5 win for the Yankees.

Santana had an issue with how long Caballero took at the plate and knew prior that Caballero would do that, but didn't want to take it from him any longer.

With no swings thrown by anyone, MLB didn't issue any suspensions following the game.

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