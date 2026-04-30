Jared Jones Gives Pirates Something to Be Excited About

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones finally made his long awaited return to the mound and it was about as good as he could've possibly hoped for.

Jones threw three perfect innings in his first start on his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton, as they took down the Lakeland Tigers, Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, 5-1 at home on April 29.

This marked the first start for Jones in a professional game since Sept. 27, 2024. when he made his final start of the 2024 season vs. the Pirates against the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium.

Bradenton isn't where Jones would've wanted to start his 2026 season, but for what he's gone through with season-ending surgery last season, it's not a bad place to begin facing real competition.

Jared Jones first rehab start was ELITE 🔥



3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 5SOs



41 pitches, 30 strikes. Fastball hit 101 🔥



He strikeouts came on



- 3 fastballs

- 1 slider

- 1 changeup



Looked as good as ever. And the best part?



One. Step. Closer. To. His. Return 🏴‍☠️



FULL RECAP HERE pic.twitter.com/gPpfd4ugyP — Christian ✞ (@CWolfPGH) April 29, 2026

What Jones Did Well vs. Lakeland

Jones threw 41 pitches vs. Lakeland, 30 of them for strikes (73.2%) and showed that he can still reach the velocity he had back as a rookie in 2024.

He executed his four-seam fastball impressively, averaging 99.1 mph, striking out three batters on it and reaching as high as 101 mph in his first start.

Jones mixed in some offspeed with the slider, curveball and changeup, getting one strikeout each on the slider and changeup, getting the Lakeland batters off guard when needed.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 21/41 (51.2%) 99.1 mph Slider 9/41 (22.0%) 90.2 mph Curveball 6/41 (14.6%) 85.2 mph Sinker 4/41 (9.8%) 95.7 mph Changeup 1/41 (2.4%) 93.1 mph

Jones got eight whiffs in the contest and had a 38.5% whiff rate on his fastball, a good sign moving forward.

A Long Journey Back From Surgery

Jones has missed a great deal of time since his rookie season, as he underwent internal brace surgery back on May 21, 2025.

That surgery dealt with the ulnar collateral ligament sprain he suffered in Spring Training that he couldn't work back from. While not as intense or invasive as Tommy John surgery, it's still requires repairing ligaments back to the bone and a 10-12 month return timeline.

Feb 17, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) participates in spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jones spent most of his time down in Bradenton working to get back and then eventually threw off a flat mound back on Dec. 9, also known as a "flat," and then threw his first bullpen session back on Jan. 11.

He worked with the team during Spring Training and came to Pittsburgh, where he threw a live bullpen for pitching coach Bill Murphy on April 14 at PNC Park.

Jones then entered the sim-game phase of his rehab, where he would face batters in a different jersey, simulating him facing actual competition in the future.

The start of the rehab assignment is important for Jones, as it means he's getting closer to a full return with the Pirates.

He still can't officially come back until May 26, which will mark the end of his stay on the 60-day injured list, which began on March 26, Opening Day.

Jones will work his way up through the minor leagues to High-A, Double-A and then Triple-A and the Pirates will hope he's ready at the end of May to rejoin their pitching staff .

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