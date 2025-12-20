How Brandon Lowe Trade Impacts Pirates' Lineup

The Pittsburgh Pirates entered this winter with a deliberate plan to upgrade their offense. Now, they're acting on that plan by acquiring second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team deal. The trade between Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and the Houston Astros brings a power-hitting second baseman to a lineup that is in desperate need of some thump. The organization has spent the past few months talking the talk — but now they're walking the walk.

After the dust settled and the move was made official, the Pirates' three-team trade has been widely viewed as a decisive victory for the organization. And it's not hard to see why. It directly and effectively addressed the team's most glaring weakness at a calculated cost that aligned with the roster-building strategy that the front office has spoke so much of since the 2025 season ended for Pittsburgh.

While the Pirates should not be, and are not likely done making moves, this is a huge step in the right direction. So, what exactly does Lowe's addition mean for the Pirates lineup?

A Much-Needed Power Injection

The centerpiece of the deal for Pittsburgh is two-time All-Star, Brandon Lowe. The Virginian native is coming off a standout 2025 season where he batted .256, hit 31 home runs, and drove in 83 runs for the Rays. His 31 home runs as a left-handed hitter were tied for the fifth-most in the American League, and his 25 homers while playing second base led all major league players at the position.

For a Pirates offense that ranked last or near last in almost every offensive category in 2025, the addition of a proven, middle-of-the-order power threat like Lowe is potentially transformational.

Pittsburgh's acquisition of Lowe is a surgical strike at their most glaring weakness: a complete lack of power in their lineup. A look at Lowe's numbers compared to the Pirates' 2025 production makes it clear why this move is getting nods of approval from all over the baseball world.

While the Pirates' offense sputtered in 2025, Lowe was a strong contributor with significant power at the plate for the Rays.

The advanced metric wRC+ measures a player's total offensive value compared to league average (where 100 is average). Lowe posted a wRC+ of 116 in 2025, meaning his offense was 16% better than the MLB average hitter. His lowest career wRC+ for a season is 103, in 2022. So even at his worst, Lowe has been better than the average MLB hitter. This consistent, above-average production is precisely what the Pirates' lineup has been missing.

Aug 8, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Brandon Lowe (8) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A Glaring Void

The Pirates' 2025 season was defined by offensive futility. As a team, they ranked last in MLB in both runs scored (583) and OPS (.655). They also had the fewest home runs in baseball with just 117. The problem was particularly glaring at second base. The primary players at the position, Nick Gonzales and Adam Frazier, combined to create a massive power vacuum.

Player Home Runs (HR) Runs Batted In (RBI) Slugging Percentage (SLG) wRC+ Nick Gonzales 5 30 .362 84 Adam Frazier 3 21 .336 83 Pirates 2B Total 8 43 .342 80 Brandon Lowe 31 83 .477 114

Lowe hit almost four times more home runs himself (31) than the Pirates' second basemen did combined (8) all season. Even more shockingly, Lowe himself hit over a quarter (26%) of the Pirates total home runs as a team, 117.

His acquisition isn't just about adding power; it's about adding the right fit for their home ballpark. As a left-handed hitter with pull power, Lowe is ideally suited for PNC Park’s short right-field porch. This ballpark-specific fit should help him maintain, or even build upon, his recent power numbers.

Defensively, Lowe's addition likely moves Nick Gonzales over to shortstop, the position he was drafted at. Jared Triolo will continue to take some games at short as well. You could also see lineups with Lowe at first base or designated hitter, considering he's the weakest defender of the three. However, with top prospect Konnor Griffin's promotion looming, these may all be temporary solutions.

The Strategic Cost for Pittsburgh

To acquire Lowe, the Pirates parted with a valuable asset: 26-year-old right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows. Burrows, who posted a 3.94 ERA over 96 innings in his 2025 rookie season, was sent to the Houston Astros. The Astros valued him as a young, cost-controlled arm with six years of club control remaining, viewing him as a potential pillar for their rotation. Houston is an organization that has had success in developing pitchers, much like Pittsburgh.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired 2B Brandon Lowe, LHP Mason Montgomery, and OF Jake Mangum from the Rays and have traded RHP Mike Burrows to the Astros as part of a three-team deal. pic.twitter.com/t9FQlFQL87 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) December 19, 2025

However, from the Pirates' perspective, much like trading Johan Oviedo to acquire Jhostynxon Garcia earlier this month, this was a classic trade from a position of strength to address a critical weakness. With Paul Skenes, Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and more, the Pirates possess one of the deepest stables of young starting pitchers in baseball. With a wave of young, controllable arms either already in the majors or nearing readiness, the organization could afford to move a promising pitcher like Burrows to solve a more urgent problem.

Critically, the Pirates did not acquire Lowe in a straight one-for-one swap. The three-team structure allowed Pittsburgh to turn Burrows into a three-player haul. In addition to Lowe, the Pirates also received outfielder Jake Mangum, a 29-year-old rookie who hit .296 and stole 27 bases in 2025, adding contact skills and speed as a potential platoon player.

They also acquired left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery, a 25-year-old reliever who struck out 63 batters in 46 innings in 2025, adding a power arm to the bullpen. It's intriguing to think what the renowned Pirates pitching development can do for Montgomery.

Mangum and Montgomery aren't insignificant pieces, and both could have big roles on the team next season.

This multifaceted return makes the deal exceptionally efficient for Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. The front office leveraged its pitching surplus to acquire immediate offensive help, outfield depth, and a bullpen piece without touching the top tier of its prospect pool.

The Pirates clearly need to do more. They can't rely on a Griffin promotion for more offensive infusion, and probably and need to add at least two more above average MLB-ready bats. There are free agent solutions still out there, which seems like the most likely avenue for an upgrade, as the Pirates surplus of starting pitching is now down two arms from the start of the off-season.

But by trading from this surplus, the Pirates have directly fixed their biggest problem. Lowe instantly becomes one of the most dangerous hitters in Pittsburgh’s order, addressing both the team's overall power deficit and the specific black hole of production at second base. His addition could reshape the lineup, providing the middle-of-the-order threat essential for turning a 71-win team into a contender.

