New Prospect Excited to Join Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the better future talents in baseball in outfield prospect Jhostynxon García, who fans should see a great deal of in 2026.

García, whose nickname is "The Password", has little MLB experience, but an incredible amount of potential, both in his bat and to become a fan favorite.

He wished his old team, the Boston Red Sox, a farewell in a recent Instagram post and also spoke on his excitement on joining the Pirates for next season,.

"Now it’s time for the next chapter. I’m excited to join the Pittsburgh Pirates and get to work," García wrote. "New city, new colors, new goals — and yes, a new password. I’m all in on helping bring a World Series back to Pittsburgh. Let’s get to work 🙏🏽"

How Did the Pirates Acquire Him?

The Pirates landed García in a trade with the Red Sox on Dec. 5, that also brought in right-handed pitching prospect Jesus Travieso.

García and Travieso were the return for the Pirates, as they sent right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospects in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman.

This served as the first major move for the Pirates this offseason, adding a young bat that could develop into an every day starter.

Pittsburgh signing left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto for a one-year, $7.75 million deal is the only other big move they have made this offseason.

What the Pirates Get in García

García joins the Pirates as a top 100 prospect in baseball, with MLB Pipeline ranking him 85th overall, which places him as the sixth best prospect in the Pirates farm system.

He possesses great power and is coming off of 23 home runs in 2024 and 21 home runs this past season.

García slashed .267/.340/.470 for an OPS of .810 in 114 games across Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, but his best play came in the 88 games at Triple-A in 2025, where he hit 18 home runs and slashed .271/.334/.498 for an OPS of .832.

García has a beautiful swing , that sees him open up his body and crush balls in the zone, punishing pitchers for leaving balls for him to send out for a home run.

He does tend to pull the ball for a right-handed batter, but this works well in PNC Park, which is deeper in right-center field than it is closer to the foul pole.

García also can play all three outfield positions, but features mostly in center field, then at right field and a little bit in left field. This gives the Pirates options on where to put him, but also could serve as a backup for Oneil Cruz, putting him at designated hitter at times too.

While there are great things about his game, Garcia does have a high strikeout rate, 24.0% in 2024 and increasing to 30.1% this past season.

This comes from him going for power, which obviously comes with its risks, strikeouts, and also rewards, home runs.

He also struggles with offspeed pitches, with a whiff rate of 43.75% on the changeup and 43.69% on the slider, but does do better with higher velocity pitches, like the fastball and sinker.

García is solid against both right-handed pitching and left-handed pitching. He slashed .268/.339/.461 for an OPS of .800 against righties and .246/.348/.509 for an OPS of .857 against lefties.

Where He Projects for the Pirates in 2026

The Pirates are giving García a shot to make the team out of Spring Training, but won't rush him and will allow him to develop at Triple-A Indianapolis if needed, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

García did make his MLB debut with the Red Sox last season, but only played in five games and went 1-for-7 from the plate.

He recently turned 23 years old and is coming off a strong season in Triple-A, that saw him make the Futures Game.

The Pirates do need a left fielder for next season, with Cruz in center field and Bryan Reynolds in right field, the only other option currently is Jack Suwinski or potentially Marco Luciano, who they got off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

García has a good future ahead of him, and if he makes the strides necessary in Spring Training, he could end up on the Opening Day roster.

