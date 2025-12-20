New Outfielder Ecstatic to Join Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made one of the biggest trades they have in recent seasons, showing their intent towards winning in 2026.

The Pirates completed a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros on Dec. 19, which included six different players.

Pittsburgh sent out right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Astros and land second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed pitcher from the Rays, while the Astros sent two prospects to the Rays.

Lowe is the big time player that the Pirates added, but Mangum gives them an interesting outlook heading into next season.

Jake Mangum Excited to Play with Pirates

Mangum finally made his MLB debut in 2025, serving as a 29-year old rookie, but making an impact for the Rays.

He joined the Rays on Dec. 8, 2023 after the Miami Marlins traded him there, where he spent one season after the New York Mets traded him on Dec. 7, 2022.

Mangum would play in 118 games across all three outfield spots hit near .300 and stole almost 30 bases, having a strong rookie campaign.

Sep 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) yells after catching a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) during the eighth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

He said his goodbyes to Tampa, but then also showed his excitement on playing with for Pittsburgh next season and for meeting the fans.

"Absolutely fired up to get to work for the Pittsburgh Pirates," Mangum wrote. "I’m going to give yall everything I got! Looking forward to building new relationships and getting to know the Pittsburgh community.



"Let’s get to work!



"Raise the Jolly Roger! 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️"

Absolutely fired up to get to work for the Pittsburgh Pirates. I’m going to give yall everything I got! Looking forward to building new relationships and getting to know the Pittsburgh community.



Let’s get to work!



Raise the Jolly Roger! 🏴‍☠️ 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ — Jake Mangum (@jakemangum15) December 19, 2025

What the Pirates Get in Mangum

The Pirates need a left fielder heading into 2026 and Mangum provides that, starting 46 of the 63 games he played in left field with the Rays last season.

Mangum also had a strong season from the plate, showing his great play as a contact hitter and using his speed to get more hits.

Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS .296 .330 .368 .698

Hits Doubles RBI Triples/HR Walks/Ks 120 18 40 1/3 19/64

Mangum had 27 stolen bases on 33 attempts and he ranked in the 91st percentile in sprint speed in 2025.

Sep 4, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) steals second against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He had a strong season defensively as well, with six outs above average and five runs saved, plus three defensive runs saved.

The Pirates need more home runs and power, which they got in Lowe, but also needed a hitter like Mangum, who gets on base and gives them a chance to score runs.

Pittsburgh finished last in runs scored (583) and had the third worst batting average in 2025 (.231), making someone like Mangum valuable.

Mangum isn't inherently going to take over as the starting left fielder for the Pirates in 2025, but having him is a better option than some of their other outfielders they have on the 40-man roster.

He also attended Jackson Prepatory School in Jackson, Miss., the same high school as top prospect Konnor Griffin , who could serve as the Pirates starting shortstop on Opening Day.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!