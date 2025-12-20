Pirates Place Utility Infielder on Waivers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates recently completed their biggest trade of the offseason, which saw them make other roster moves.

The Pirates landed second baseman Brandon Lowe, left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery and outfielder Jake Mangum from the Tampa Bay Rays and traded right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros, while the Astros sent two prospects to the Rays, completing the three-team trade on Dec. 19.

Pittsburgh then had 42 players on their 40-man roster, which required them moving two players on waivers.

One player the Pirates designated for assignment was infielder Tsung-Che Cheng, who saw his stock fall throughout 2025.

Tsung-Che Cheng and His 2025 Season with the Pirates

Cheng finally made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2025, as they recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis on April 7, with Jared Triolo headed on 10-day injured list with a lumbar spine strain.

He played in three games for the Pirates, starting vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 at PNC Park, playing the first eight innings. He also came in the second inning at second base and played through the eighth inning vs. the Cincinnati Reds on April 11 and then started at shortstop on April 13.

Despite playing in three games, Cheng didn't get a hit in any of his seven at-bats.

The Pirates then optioned Cheng to Indianapolis on April 16, as they brought back Triolo from the injured list, and he spent the rest of the season at Triple-A.

Cheng slashed .209/.307/.271 for an OPS of .578 in 109 games, with 71 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, one home run, 36 RBI, 47 walks to 99 strikeouts and 18 stolen bases on 25 attempts with Indianapolis in 2025.

He started the season as one of the better prospects in the Pirates system, with MLB Pipeline ranking him 17th overall, but Cheng eventually fell off their top 30, with the emergence of other players, especially after the 2025 MLB Draft.

Pirates Infield Outlook for 2026

The Pirates now have Lowe, who should feature as a key piece of their infield at second base, while also bringing his power bat.

Lowe has struggled defensively in the past, with -13 defensive runs saved in 2025 at second base, which could make him the Pirates' designated hitter.

Triolo should feature somewhere in the infield, as his great defensive skills could put him at any of the four infield positions.

Nick Gonzales has less security with Lowe at second base, but could serve as the starting shortstop, where he started towards the end of last season, and Triolo at third base.

Spencer Horwitz played mostly at first base, but also has experience at second base if the Pirates want to move him there at times in 2026.

The Pirates could potentially bring up top prospect Konnor Griffin for Opening Day, if he has a strong Spring Training, which would make him the starting shortstop.

Pittsburgh still would benefit from adding a third baseman, a position they could use an every day starter and a power bat, especially after they traded Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline.

Japanese superstars Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami both have that bat the Pirates desire and have extensive experience at third base.

Eugenio Suárez hit 49 home runs last season between his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners and would bring a veteran presence to the clubhouse.

The Pirates will likely want another power bat, and third base is a spot they could upgrade through free agency.

Pittsburgh also has utility man Nick Yorke , who spent time with the team in September, plus Jack Brannigan , who they placed on the 40-man roster and protected him from the Rule 5 Draft, who hasn't played at Triple-A yet.

